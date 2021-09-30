Israeli Foreign Minister in Bahrain for a historic visit tidings

The Israeli foreign minister has arrived in Bahrain for the highest-level official visit to the Gulf state since the countries established ties last year.

An Israeli foreign ministry statement said Yair Lapid, who had been invited by his Bahraini counterpart, would inaugurate the Israeli embassy in Manama on Thursday and is expected to sign a list of bilateral agreements.

This will be the first official visit of an Israeli minister to (Bahrain), the statement said.

The Israeli Foreign Minister landed at Manama Airport over an hour before a Gulf Air A320 flew in the opposite direction for the first commercial flight between the two countries.

Crew members fluttered the flags of Bahrain and Israel from the cabin windows of the passenger plane when it later landed at Ben Gurion Airport near Tel Aviv.

Bahrain’s flight and Israel’s first ministerial visit to the Gulf country are part of a fusion in regional relations after the United Arab Emirates, Morocco and Sudan also agreed last year to establish ties with Israel under agreements known as the Abraham.

We landed in Bahrain. I am proud to represent Israel in a first official and historic in the kingdom. Thank you for the warm welcome, Lapid said on Twitter.

Lapid later met with his Bahraini counterpart, Abdullatif al-Zayani.

We talked about the cooperation between our countries and about taking official peace between us and turning it into an active, economic, security, political and civic friendship, he said on Twitter.

Following negotiations led by former US President Donald Trump, the United Arab Emirates, quickly followed by Bahrain and Morocco, last year became the first Arab states in decades to normalize relations with Israel.

The agreements angered Palestinians, who felt a betrayal of their national cause. They saw it as an abandonment of a long commitment in the Arab world to not normalize relations with Israel until there is progress in resolving the decades-long occupation of Palestinian land.

Israel had previously reached peace treaties with neighboring Egypt and Jordan.

Protesters burned tires on the outskirts of Manama early Thursday, sending clouds of black smoke into the air, and the hashtag #BahrainRejectsZionists in Arabic was circulating on social media.

Additional security was placed on the road to the airport and no Israeli flags were visible on the main roads. Opposition activists called for more protests Thursday.

The Israeli Foreign Minister’s visit to Bahrain is an act of rejection, condemnation and firmly denounced by the people of Bahrain, Sheikh Hussein al-Daih, deputy secretary general of the opposition Islamic society Al-Wefaq, told AFP on Wednesday. .

Peaceful diplomacy

Memoranda of Understanding on technology and the economy will be signed during Lapids’ visit, along with agreements involving the national water company Israels and Sheba Hospital, Israeli officials said.

Since the signing of the Normalization Agreements, known as the Abrahamic Agreements, ties have expanded between Israel and its new Gulf partners, particularly including direct flights and economic agreements.

Lapid is the chief architect of the Israeli coalition government that ousted former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who signed the Abrahamic Agreements.

Lapid has also visited the United Arab Emirates and Morocco since becoming foreign minister in June.

The Israeli delegation in Bahrain arrived earlier this week and joined the country’s small Jewish community to mark the Jewish holiday of Simchat Torah.

Lior Haiat, a spokesman for the Israeli Foreign Ministry, said it was the first time in over 75 years that the community could celebrate the holiday in its synagogue.

The fact that we could celebrate yesterday was a very joyful event for us and for the community as well, he said.

On the first anniversary of the deals this month, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken vowed to continue the Trump administration’s efforts.

This administration will continue to build on the successful administration’s recent efforts to keep normalization moving forward, Blinken said.

We will encourage more countries to follow the example of the Emirates, Bahrain and Morocco. We want to expand the circle of peaceful diplomacy.

Beyond the economy, rapprochement was also fueled by mutual concern over Iran, with regional rivalry even pushing Saudi Arabia into the peaceful construction of relations with the Jewish state.