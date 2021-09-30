Canada marks its first national day for truth and reconciliationExBulletin







Cole Burston / AFP through Getty Images Thursday is Canada’s first day of Truth and Reconciliation. E new legal holidays commemorates victims and survivors of indigenous residential schools. It was created through parliamentary legislation this spring and codified in June around the time when hundreds of remains of indigenous children were found in unmarked graves in several such places. There were 140 federally run Indian residential schools in Canada between 1831 and 1998. The government separated about 150,000 indigenous children from their families and forced them to attend Christian boarding schools in an effort to assimilate them into society. Canadian. Thousands of children died from disease and natural causes, and the Canadian government has acknowledged that physical and sexual abuse was rampant in these schools. Survivors have long advocated for recognition and reparations, and Canada set up a Truth and Reconciliation Commission as part of these efforts. The commission functioned from 2008 to 2015 and issued a final report with 94 calls for action, one of which called for a federal statutory day of remembrance. The new holiday also falls Orange Shirt Day, a grassroots movement led by Indigenous people to ask Canadians to reflect on the treatment of the people of the First Nations. It was founded by a residential school survivor Phyllis Webstad, whose favorite orange shirt was removed on her first day of school. The topic is in the news this week for another significant reason: A federal court there has paved the way for billions of dollars in compensation for First Nations children who suffered discrimination in the state welfare system after a judge rejected legal challenges from the Canadian governmentwith Prime Minister Justin Trudeau issued a statement Thursday calling on Canadians to reflect on the “painful and lasting impacts” of residential schools, calling the holiday “an opportunity for all of us to learn more, and affirm the need for reconciliation and commitment to work” ongoing.” Here you have more information about post-holiday history and ways to observe it, as well as the mental health resources available in Canada. CBC has these stories why Canada is marking the holiday this year, ways to participate AND how to talk to kids about itwith

