The Conservative vote in Alberta shrank. That is why
Sheila Juhlin has called Alberta home for most of her life. She has voted Conservative in almost every federal election for decades, but this time she hesitated.
Juhlin reflected on her priorities: the economy, electoral reform, better representation in Parliament for the West.
“Do I continue to do what I have always done? Will it do anything for Alberta?” she said.
“They say that continuing the same behavior and expecting different results is a sign of madness.”
She entered the polling station and checked the box next to the Maverick Party candidate.
More than 365,000 other Albanians who voted for the Conservative Party in 2019 also parked their vote elsewhere or did not vote at all at this time.
The Conservatives received 69 percent of the vote in the province in the 2019 election. In last week’s results they dropped 14 points, to 55 percent.
Remove support for Tories
The NDP and the Liberals won 7.5 percent and almost two percent, respectively. The People’s Party of Canada grew five percent. The Maverick Party, in its first election, received just over one percent of the popular vote.
The drop in support only cost the Conservatives three extra seats in the election, they hold 30 of 34 seats in Alberta, while the Liberals and NDP each have two but analysts say this sends a message that what once worked for the party in Alberta could stop working.
“There is absolutely a discussion that needs to be done about the collapse in support,” Michael Solberg, a director at New West Public Affairs, told CBC News.
“I think the real concern is how you turn them around [conservative voters] in the folding of the great tent. “
Conservatives sought support for both sides of the political spectrum. The Liberals, NDP, PPC and Mavericks absorbed 263,000 more collective votes in Alberta than in previous elections, while voter turnout fell two percent (about 141,000 fewer votes cast).
“It seems ridiculous to think that there would be a lot of Conservative / NDP switches in Alberta, but it seems there has probably been a movement between the Conservatives, the NDP and the Liberals,” said Janet Brown of Janet Brown Opinion Research.
She noted that disgruntled Conservative voters are usually more likely to stay home than change their vote, but these elections were different.
“[They] may have lost some votes to the far right of the Maverick Party or the People’s Party. I think the biggest concern for Erin O’Toole, however, is probably not the votes that went that way. “These are the votes that went to the centrist parties, despite his efforts to have a more centrist message.”
Ambivalence in O’Toole
O’Toole has not enjoyed strong popularity in Alberta.
In the spring, rsearch conducted for CBC News showed that only 11 percent of respondents said they were very impressed with the Conservative leader lower than approval for Prime Minister Justin Trudeau or NDP leader Jagmeet Singh. Most were ambivalent at O’Toole, giving it a mid-street rating.
His position in favor of the carbon tax and his vague communication on firearms regulations during the election confused many right-leaning Alberta voters. On the left, while this CPC platform was more progressive than the last one, its climate plan reviews were not as favorable as the other parties.
“Conservatives federally have a brand issue at the moment. I don’t think they fully know what they are or who they represent,” Solberg said.
And their opponents tried to fill those identity gaps for voters by connecting the Federal Conservatives with their provincial cousins, who are facing their own issues.
The Kenney Factor
Numerous advertisements of election campaigns were posted, linking O’Toole with Alberta Prime Minister Jason Kenney.
If the latter who approved O’Toole could not deal with COVID-19, how can you believe the former to be different, they argued.
The CPC leader praised Kenney’s treatment of the pandemic shortly before Albertaplunged in the worst wave to date. The Prime Minister’s popularity is also the lowest in the country.
“I think it would be naive to say that the wrongdoings of the conservative government united here did not lead to anger, as to the far right … and that more progressive vote,” Solberg said.
And Brown agrees.
“Maybe it’s the fortunes of provincial conservatives who have toppled the federal conservative vote.”
The Conservatives still won matches with big wins, the margins that the other combined parties could not touch. Poll analysts have estimated that the CPC could fall 25-30 percent below its vote share in 2019 without costing more than a handful of seats.
But a change is happening in the province that researchers say would be wise to notice.
Weighing trade
“We have an unusual situation in Alberta, for all sorts of reasons. The NDP votes went up more than the Liberals vote. Yes, there are losses with the Conservatives. There is also a gain for the NDP,” said Lori Williams, a political scientist. at Mount Royal University.
“There was a greater motivation for the NDP and liberal voters to come out and vote in this last election in Alberta.”
And the PPC garnered votes from the other side, receiving more than seven percent of the vote and finishing second in several polls in Alberta.
“This is the old compromise for the Conservatives. How do you keep the far right happy but attract more centrist voters? And in the end, I think it was probably a good compromise for Erin O’Toole,” Brown Me
The Conservative Party leader would be bad to ignore Alberta and the voices here. We see what the result is when this happens.– Michael Solberg, New West Public Relations
Balance for the leader, if he stays in that job, is holding Alberta by the arms when judging votes in the country-rich provinces, a strategy that will not be without sacrifice in Praire, according to these experts.
Solberg says the party needs to address long-standing regional and ideological rifts.
“The Conservative Party leader would be bad to ignore Alberta and the voices here. We see what the outcome is when that happens.”
And Juhlin says that is why her vote changed this election.
“The way they are doing things is not meeting everyone’s needs,” Juhlin concluded. “It’s the way to send a message saying this standard is not good enough.”
