I said. the health minister says he takes responsibility but does not apologize directly

After disappearing from the media radar for more than a month, Saskatchewan Health Minister Paul Merriman was criticized by reporters Wednesday for his whereabouts since Aug. 25 and his responsibility during the province’s fourth wave of COVID-19.

On Tuesday Saskatchewan recorded one of its worst days in the COVID-19 pandemic as it broke another ICU record on Wednesday.

“I absolutely take responsibility for everything, good, bad and everything in between that happens within the healthcare system,” said Merriman, who stopped an apology when asked about it by reporters.

Saskatchewan’s health minister said he takes all his responsibilities seriously, as well as the current situation of COVID-19, even though he has not addressed the media in person for more than a month.

“There has not been a day this year where I have not been in contact with my officials, with my chief of staff, with people within the healthcare system,” he said.

“Things are the first thing I wake up with in the morning and the last thing I think about before I go to bed if I fall asleep that night.”

When asked about his specific location in the past two weeks, Merriman said he has been to Saskatoon and Regina, dealing with COVID-19, as well as pandemic-related healthcare issues.

“I will make myself more available to the media in the future,” Merriman said.

Restrictions on public health

Starting Friday, Saskatchewan residents will need to show evidence of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative COVID test result to enter various institutions, businesses and venues.

In August, however, Merriman announced that Sask. the government was not prepared to order vaccinations because it would violate “people’s personal rights”.

On Wednesday, Merrimandid’t did not say he regretted not imposing public health measures to increase vaccines earlier.

“We made that decision at the moment we were and what we saw coming to the horizon,” he said.

It is not the government’s intention to enforce “stricter restrictions” immediately, according to Merriman.

“There have been many things that have changed between that point and this point in time. That is why we have changed our course.”

During the press conference, the health minister referred to vaccination as the solution to the pandemic. Most of the people currently being treated in hospitals or tested positive are unvaccinated people, he said.

“If we had 200,000 people who went and were vaccinated in the next 28 days, that would have the biggest impact on our healthcare system,” Merriman said.

“Public health measures are extremely important, but that will not lead us to the end of this pandemic, vaccines are.”

Possible assistance from the federal government or other provinces

As of Wednesday, Saskatchewan was leading the provinces at a rate of 559 per 100,000 people over the past 14 days.

According to the Canadian government, only the case rate in the Northwest Territories, 753 per 100,000 people, and in First Nations reserves, 570 per 100,000 population, were the highest in the country.

The official opposition called on the province last week to look into support available from the federal government as well as other provinces.

When asked how long Merriman would wait to seek help to come to Saskatchewan, the Saskatchewan health minister said the province has already addressed the federal government on several issues, including access to rapid testing kits.

“We have been working with the federal government since day one of this and we continue to do that,” he said.

Saskatchewan is also touching the base with other provinces to see if they can provide assistance if needed, according to Merriman. However, he did not provide a concrete hospitalization or case number that would trigger additional requests for assistance.

“We are not at that point right now, but we are looking to the future to see what is available there and where we can … place some patients if needed.”

Reaction from the opposition

In a reaction to Merriman’s first press conference in 35 days, Saskatchewan opposition leader Ryan Meili said the provincial health minister should have resigned.

“He should have announced today that he is seeking federal assistance to alleviate the overwhelming pressure on our hospitals,” Meili said in a written statement.

“He should have announced a plan to reinstate isolation requirements for children in our schools receiving COVID-19.”

The reappearance of Merriman and the announcement of the rapid test kits given to Saskatchewan by the federal government in two weeks was nothing to celebrate, the Saskatchewan NDP leader said, calling the pandemic “the worst health care crisis in the history of our province “.