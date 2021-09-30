CBMM | Niobium promotes international events related to new battery technologies | tidings





Nobel Prize winner, industry leaders and scientists address trends for future electrification SAO PAULO, September 30, 2021 / PRNewswire / – With an opening lecture given by the Professor Stanley Whittingham FRS, winner of the 2019 Nobel Prize in Chemistry, for his pioneering work with lithium-ion batteries, CBMM | Niobium will wait in October 5 and 6, Strengthening of innovative electrification materials in the future for batteries webinar series. The event aims to expand knowledge and disseminate information about new materials and technologies for electric batteries and, for this, will bring together leading companies in the segment of batteries and supercapacitors, such as Toshiba, Skeleton Technologies, NanoOne, Echion Technologies and WildCat, also as academic representatives from UCLA, Hanyang University, University of Texas at Austin, and University of Warwick, for the presentation of their work in the field of electrification. “This debate will stimulate discussion about the most sustainable technologies for the automotive industry, a growing demand worldwide. In this sense, the world’s most renowned professionals and researchers will be able to demonstrate studies and developments. their in advanced materials, which aim at the use of alternative energy sources, cleaner and renewable “, explains the professor Stanley Whittingham, Nobel Prize in Chemistry. Focused on advances in electrical mobility, the event will address applications of new Niobium technologies for both the battery cathode, making them more durable and with a longer service life, as well as the anode, resulting in ultra capacity fast charge of lithium-ion batteries, in less than 10 minutes. These developments increase the durability and safety of batteries, greatly improving performance compared to current technologies. “We are constantly investing in the lithium battery segment, with a strategy aimed at expanding this market and accelerating innovation with Niobium technologies. With this initiative, we want to actively contribute to the transformation of this sector, in line with the agendas Sustainability for a Greener Future, ”says Rogrio Ribas, Executive Director of Battery Products at CBMM. Registration is now open and participation in the webinar is free. Check the schedule below and sign up. Webinar: Advanced Cathodes for the Transport Sector Date:October 5, 2021 Time:11.00 – 13.00 (BRL) Connection: https://cbmmeventos.webex.com/cbmmeventos/j.php?RGID=r72927e6639011b617e6e41574a169721 Webinar: Engineered Materials for Fast Charging Date:October 6, 2021 Time: 11.00 – 13.00 (BRL) Connection: https://cbmmeventos.webex.com/cbmmeventos/j.php?RGID=rbf30a9f96dacf0280429fc574d33b6f7 About CBMM | Niobium A world leader in the production and marketing of Niobium products, CBMM has more than 400 clients in 50 countries. Headquartered in Brazil, with offices and subsidiaries in China, Netherlands, Singapore, Switzerland AND United States, The company offers advanced products and technologies in the infrastructure, mobility, aerospace and energy sectors. In 2019, he invested in 2DM, a company dedicated to graphene. In 2021, it invested in Echion with the objective of accelerating innovation in the electric mobility segment. View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cbmm–niobium-promotes-international-event-about-new-battery-technologies-301388933.html SOURCE CBMM

