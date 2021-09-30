International
Nazi concentration camp secretary, 96, arrested after bypassing trialExBulletin
Markus Schreiber / AP
ITZEHOE, Germany A former secretary to the SS commander of the Stutthof concentration camp bypassed the planned start of her trial in Germany on Thursday for more than 11,000 murder accessory charges, officials said. She was arrested a few hours later after the court issued an arrest warrant.
The 96-year-old woman left her home near Hamburg in a taxi Thursday morning, hours before proceedings in Itzehoe state court began, court spokeswoman Frederike Milhoffer said.
The court issued the order and delayed the reading of the indictment until the next hearing scheduled for October 19 because this could not be done in the absence of the defendant.
The accused woman had previously “announced that she did not want to come” to court, but the statement did not provide sufficient grounds to detain her before the trial, Milhoffer said. Given the woman’s age and condition, she was not expected to “actively avoid the trial,” Milhoffer added.
The court said Thursday afternoon that the defendant had been apprehended and police would take her to court, the German news agency dpa reported. A doctor would examine whether she was fit to be detained before the court decided whether or not to detain her.
Prosecutors argue the woman was part of the apparatus that helped run the Nazi Stutthof camp during World War II more than 75 years ago.
The court said in a pre-trial statement that the defendant allegedly “assisted and assisted those responsible for the camp in systematically killing those prisoners between June 1943 and April 1945 in her capacity as stenographer and typist in the camp commander’s office.”
Despite her advanced age, the German woman would be tried in juvenile court because she was under 21 at the time of the alleged crimes. The German media identified him as Irmgard Furchner.
Efraim Zuroff, the Nazi chief hunter in the Simon Wiesenthal Center office in Jerusalem, told The Associated Press that “if she is healthy enough to escape, she is healthy enough to be imprisoned.”
Her flight, he added, “should also affect the punishment”.
The case against Furchner builds on the German legal precedent set in cases over the last decade that anyone who helped run Nazi death camps and concentration camps could be prosecuted as an accomplice to the killings committed there, even without evidence of involvement in a specific crime.
A defense lawyer told Der Spiegel magazine that the trial would focus on whether the 96-year-old had knowledge of the atrocities that took place in the camp.
“My client has worked among SS men who have experienced violence, however, does that mean she shared their knowledge? This is not necessarily clear,” said attorney Wolf Molkentin.
According to other media reports, Furchner was questioned as a witness during past Nazi trials and said at the time that Stutthof’s former SS commander Paul Werner Hoppe dictated letters and radio messages to her every day.
Furchner testified that she was unaware of the killings that took place in the camp while she was working there, dpa reported.
Originally a collection point for Jews and non-Jewish Poles displaced from Danzig now the Polish city of Gdansk Stutthof from around 1940 was used as a so-called “labor education camp”, where forced laborers, mostly Polish and Soviet citizens, were sent to serve sentences and often died.
By mid-1944, tens of thousands of Jews from the Baltic ghetto and from Auschwitz filled the camp, along with thousands of Polish civilians involved in the brutal Nazi repression of the Warsaw Uprising.
Other inmates there included political prisoners, accused criminals, people suspected of homosexuality, and Jehovah’s Witnesses.
More than 60,000 people were killed there by giving lethal injections of gasoline or phenol directly into their hearts, or being shot or starving to death. Others were forced out in the winter without clothing until they died from exposure, or were killed in a gas chamber.
Sources
2/ https://www.npr.org/2021/09/30/1041821397/nazi-concentration-camp-secretary-flees-trial-irmgard-furchner
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]