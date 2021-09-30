Nazi concentration camp secretary, 96, arrested after bypassing trialExBulletin



change the title Markus Schreiber / AP

Markus Schreiber / AP

ITZEHOE, Germany A former secretary to the SS commander of the Stutthof concentration camp bypassed the planned start of her trial in Germany on Thursday for more than 11,000 murder accessory charges, officials said. She was arrested a few hours later after the court issued an arrest warrant.

The 96-year-old woman left her home near Hamburg in a taxi Thursday morning, hours before proceedings in Itzehoe state court began, court spokeswoman Frederike Milhoffer said.

The court issued the order and delayed the reading of the indictment until the next hearing scheduled for October 19 because this could not be done in the absence of the defendant.

The accused woman had previously “announced that she did not want to come” to court, but the statement did not provide sufficient grounds to detain her before the trial, Milhoffer said. Given the woman’s age and condition, she was not expected to “actively avoid the trial,” Milhoffer added.

The court said Thursday afternoon that the defendant had been apprehended and police would take her to court, the German news agency dpa reported. A doctor would examine whether she was fit to be detained before the court decided whether or not to detain her.

Prosecutors argue the woman was part of the apparatus that helped run the Nazi Stutthof camp during World War II more than 75 years ago.

The court said in a pre-trial statement that the defendant allegedly “assisted and assisted those responsible for the camp in systematically killing those prisoners between June 1943 and April 1945 in her capacity as stenographer and typist in the camp commander’s office.”

Despite her advanced age, the German woman would be tried in juvenile court because she was under 21 at the time of the alleged crimes. The German media identified him as Irmgard Furchner.

Efraim Zuroff, the Nazi chief hunter in the Simon Wiesenthal Center office in Jerusalem, told The Associated Press that “if she is healthy enough to escape, she is healthy enough to be imprisoned.”

Her flight, he added, “should also affect the punishment”.

The case against Furchner builds on the German legal precedent set in cases over the last decade that anyone who helped run Nazi death camps and concentration camps could be prosecuted as an accomplice to the killings committed there, even without evidence of involvement in a specific crime.

A defense lawyer told Der Spiegel magazine that the trial would focus on whether the 96-year-old had knowledge of the atrocities that took place in the camp.

“My client has worked among SS men who have experienced violence, however, does that mean she shared their knowledge? This is not necessarily clear,” said attorney Wolf Molkentin.

According to other media reports, Furchner was questioned as a witness during past Nazi trials and said at the time that Stutthof’s former SS commander Paul Werner Hoppe dictated letters and radio messages to her every day.

Furchner testified that she was unaware of the killings that took place in the camp while she was working there, dpa reported.

Originally a collection point for Jews and non-Jewish Poles displaced from Danzig now the Polish city of Gdansk Stutthof from around 1940 was used as a so-called “labor education camp”, where forced laborers, mostly Polish and Soviet citizens, were sent to serve sentences and often died.

By mid-1944, tens of thousands of Jews from the Baltic ghetto and from Auschwitz filled the camp, along with thousands of Polish civilians involved in the brutal Nazi repression of the Warsaw Uprising.

Other inmates there included political prisoners, accused criminals, people suspected of homosexuality, and Jehovah’s Witnesses.

More than 60,000 people were killed there by giving lethal injections of gasoline or phenol directly into their hearts, or being shot or starving to death. Others were forced out in the winter without clothing until they died from exposure, or were killed in a gas chamber.