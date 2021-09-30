SigmaTron International, Inc. Postponement of Special Meeting | tidings

ELK GROVE VILLAGE, Ill., September 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) – SigmaTron International, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGMA), an electronics manufacturing services company, announced today that due to insufficient shareholder votes represented by the representative or personally constitute a quorum of the Company’s outstanding shares for ordinary shares for the business transaction, it has postponed, without conducting any business, its special shareholders meeting (Special Meeting) which was scheduled to take place at 10:00 am Central Time of the Day, September 29, 2021, and will convene again at 10:00 am : 00 am, central time of day, October 22, 2021, to vote on the proposals outlined in the power of attorney statement filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on September 8, 2021 (Power of Attorney Statement). The Company did not change the registration date for the Special Meeting. Only shareholders registered at the close of business on August 24, 2021 have the right to vote at the reconnected Special Meeting.

Gary R. Fairhead, Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and President of SigmaTron International, Inc., stated that the Company had postponed the Special Meeting to give its shareholders additional voting time. The Company will continue to seek representation from its shareholders regarding the proposals set forth in the Procurement Statement. The persons previously nominated for the Special Meeting will be voted on in the postponed meeting, if they do not withdraw properly. All qualified shareholders who have not voted are encouraged to vote on this important issue.

No changes were made to the proposals to be voted on by the shareholders at the Special Meeting. The power of attorney statement and any other material submitted by the Company to the SEC remain unchanged and can be obtained free of charge on the SEC website at www.sec.govAny shareholder who needs voting assistance should call the Company at 800-700-9095.

Headquartered in Elk Grove Village, IL, SigmaTron International, Inc. is an electronics manufacturing services company providing printed circuit board assemblies and fully assembled electronic products. SigmaTron International, Inc. operates manufacturing facilities in Elk Grove Village, Illinois; Acuna, Chihuahua and Tijuana, Mexico; Union City, California; Suzhou, China, and Ho Chi Minh city, Vietnam. SigmaTron International, Inc. maintains engineering and materials sourcing offices in Elgin, Illinois and Taipei, Taiwan.

