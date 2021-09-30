The UK Gasoline Crisis: 4 Things You Need to Know





For nearly a week, British drivers have found closed service stations and long queues at those that still had petrol and diesel. The absences provoked an angry response from some members of the public and made life difficult for drivers across the country.

The main cause was an acute shortage of tanker drivers, exacerbated since the beginning of this year by Brexit. But buying panic made the situation much worse. Urgent government action created to ease the crisis including putting army truck drivers on alert can do little to fix the underlying problem.

Here are four things you need to know about the crisis.

There are now signs that pump shortages are easing. The Petroleum Retailers Association, which represents independent fuel suppliers, said Wednesday that about 27% of the 5,450 service stations it monitors were without fuel, up from 37% on Tuesday and 66% earlier this week. “I think in the next two days people will see some soldiers leading the tanker fleet,” UK Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng told reporters on Wednesday. “The last few days have been difficult,” he admitted. “We have seen large queues, but I think the situation is stabilizing.” There is actually a lot of fuel PB PB Royal Dutch Shell RdSan Exxon Mobil XOM Oil companies includingANDsaid in a statement released by the government earlier this week that “there is a lot of fuel in refineries and terminals in the UK”. But suppliers could not get it enough at service stations for two reasons. First, there is a shortage of tankers in the UK. This was underlined last week when BP was forced to temporarily close some of its stations for the second time in as many months because there were not enough drivers. The second problem: British drivers reacted to BP shutdowns by rushing to buy petrol, emptying many of the country’s 8,380 service stations. Brexit deserves a fault The shortage of truck drivers in the UK goes back years, but it has recently been exacerbated by the pandemic, which delayed the issuance of new licenses, and Brexit, which resulted in tens of thousands of EU nationals leaving truck jobs. and other professions in Britain With Since the beginning of this year, new post-Brexit immigration rules have made it even more difficult for many of them to return. According to the Road Transport Association, the country is short of about 100,000 truck drivers. Last month, the British government said that “most solutions” to the crisis would be driven by employers offering better pay and conditions, and that it did not want to rely on workers outside Britain. Prime Minister Boris Johnson was forced to return last weekend when he agreed to issue temporary visas to 5,000 other truck drivers and 5,500 poultry workers to help process Christmas turkeys. But he signaled on Tuesday that a further easing of immigration laws is unlikely. “What I do not think people in this country want to do is fix all our problems with uncontrolled immigration,” he said. The UK remains vulnerable The British government’s emergency measures include temporary visas for foreign truck drivers and a suspension of competition law to allow suppliers to send fuel to rival operators. In addition to using army leaders, a “reserve fleet of tanks” has also been mobilized. But it is not clear whether foreign truck drivers want jobs in the UK. Temporary visas are only good on Christmas Eve, and many drivers complain about low pay and uncomfortable working conditions in the country, including the lack of clean vacation bans. This means that the UK economy remains at risk. Ruby McGregor-Smith, president of the British Chambers of Commerce, said offering just 5,000 visas was insufficient, comparing it to “throwing a finger of water into a fire”. “With no further action, we now face the very real prospect of serious damage to our economic recovery, stagnant growth, and another less than happy Christmas for many businesses and their customers across the country,” she said. in a statement.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2021/09/30/business/petrol-shortages-uk/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos