ViacomCBS International Networks Completes Acquisition of Chilevis | tidings





NEW YORK- (BUSINESS TELE) -30 September 2021– ViacomCBS Networks International (VCNI), a division of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ: VIAC, VIACA), today announced the closure of its previously announced acquisition of Chilevis by WarnerMedia, a division of AT&T (NYSE: T). The acquisition includes the market-leading Chilevisins (FTA) television network, which is the most watched television channel in Chile to date, with an average of 8.3 HH rating and the largest increase, + 11% HH rating, in compared to 2020. * The investment also includes a substantial Chilevisins library with content spanning multiple genres including sports, entertainment and news, as well as its vast productive capabilities. These attributes, reach Chilevis networks and an open source strategy of its content through free, paid and premium, will serve as a valuable marketing tool for the VCNI Spanish language ecosystem and will expand the VCNI studio, transmission and linear presence in the region. Our investment in Chilevis strategically expands the global ViacomCBS ecosystem, strengthening our position as a leading producer of Spanish-language content, he said. Raffaele Annecchino, President and CEO, ViacomCBS Networks InternationalWith Our rapidly growing worldwide broadcasting services, we have seen the power that our offline channels like Telefe in Argentina, Network 10 in Australia and Channel 5 in the UK have to boost Paramount + and Pluto TV. Including every platform and price point, our diversified ecosystem is what continues to set ViacomCBS apart in the broadcast landscape as we guide subscribers across our platforms and connect audiences with more premium, original content. Chilevisin will fall under the leadership of Juan JC Acosta, President of ViacomCBS International Studios and Networks Americas. Additional leadership appointments will be made soon. The financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed. (* 2021 by Kantar Ibope Media). ViacomCBS Networks International (VCNI) ViacomCBS Networks International (VCNI), a division of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ: VIAC, VIACA), consists of many of the most iconic consumer brands in the world. Its portfolio includes Channel 5, Telefe, Network 10, Nickelodeon, MTV, Comedy Central, BET, Paramount Network, as well as streaming services Paramount + and Pluto TV, and ViacomCBS International Studios, among others. In addition to providing innovative streaming services and digital video products, VCNI offers powerful capabilities in the production, distribution and advertising solutions for partners on five continents and in more than 180 countries. SHUM IR View the active source version businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210930005103/en/ CONTACT: ViacomCBS Networks International (VCNI): Janice Gatti Senior Vice President, Communication 1-917-494-3701 [email protected] Ashley Prifti Director, Communication 1-646-285-6081 [email protected] Investors: Anthony DiClemente Executive Vice President, Investor Relations (917) 796-4647 [email protected] Jaime Morris Vice President, Investor Relations (646) 824-5450 [email protected] Robert Amparo Manager, Investor Relations (347) 223-1682 [email protected] KEYWORDS: CHILE UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA NEW YORK INDUSTRY KEYWORDS: COMMUNICATIONS P TVR TV AND RADIO P RUBLIC RESEARCH / Investor Relations SOURCE: VIACOMCBS INC Business Wire Bus Right 2021. PUB: 09/30/2021 08:00 AM / DISC: 09/30/2021 08:03 AM http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210930005103/en

