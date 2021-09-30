Iran’s nuclear talks will resume in an acceptable period of time – EU





Deputy Secretary General of the European External Action Service (EEAS) Enrique Mora and Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi await the start of a meeting of the JCPOA Joint Commission in Vienna, Austria 17 April 2021. EU Delegation in Vienna REUTERS CAUTION Editors – this file was provided by a third party.

DUBAI, Sept 30 (Reuters) – Talks stalled between Iran and world powers to resume a 2015 nuclear deal will resume “soon”, European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Thursday, while Tehran said that he was evaluating previous rounds of negotiations with Me Speaking at a news conference in the Qatari capital Doha, Borrell referred to indirect talks between Tehran and Washington in Vienna that began in April and were postponed two days after tough cleric Ephraim Raisin won Iran’s June presidential election. Borrell, in comments translated into Arabic by Al Jazeera television, said he believed negotiations aimed at bringing Tehran and Washington back in full compliance with the agreement would resume “within an acceptable period of time”. After former US President Donald Trump dropped the deal three years ago and reinstated sanctions on Iran, Tehran is rebuilding its enriched uranium reserves, enriching it to higher levels of shredded purity and installing advanced centrifuges for accelerate production. President Joe Biden intends to restore the agreement, but the parties do not agree on what steps should be taken and when, with the key issues being the nuclear borders that Tehran will accept and what sanctions Washington will lift. Western powers have urged Iran to return to negotiations and said time is running out as Tehran’s nuclear program is advancing far beyond the limits set by the agreement. Tehran says its nuclear steps are reversible if Washington lifts all sanctions. Iranian and Western officials have said many issues remain to be resolved before the deal can be revived. ‘PARASHITT WILL TR RETURN’ Echoing Iran’s official stance, a spokesman for Iran’s foreign ministry told Le Monde that “Iran has come to the conclusion that we will certainly return to nuclear talks” in Vienna. Saeed Khatibzadeh added that Iran will not “lose an hour before returning to the Vienna talks once a review of the sixth round of nuclear talks” by the Raisi government is completed. “The Biden administration must finally make a decision: either it wants to preserve Trump’s legacy or it wants to build Biden’s legacy. This is a purely political decision,” Khatibzadeh said, adding that “we do not have much time ahead of us. “. Despite Iran’s need to strengthen its economy by negotiating the end of US sanctions, insiders expect Raisi to adopt a tougher line when talks resume in Vienna. European officials say they are determined to maintain unity among the parties to the nuclear talks – China, France, Russia, Britain, Germany and the United States – but are increasingly frustrated with China’s role and want Beijing to exert influence. greater given its close ties to Tehran. “We are relying on China to use the most compelling arguments in its dialogue with Tehran,” French Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Anne-Claire Legendre told a daily news conference Thursday. US and European officials told Reuters on Tuesday that Washington had diplomatically approached China to reduce its purchases of Iranian crude oil. Read more Asked about this, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said on Wednesday: “We strongly oppose any unilateral sanctions and call on the US to lift its so-called ‘long-wing jurisdiction’ over the subjects and individuals of third parties as soon as possible. “ Reporting by Ghaida Ghantous and John Irish in Paris Written by Ghaida Ghantous and Parisa Hafezi Edited by Alison Williams and Frances Kerry Our standards: Principles of Trust by Thomson Reuters.

