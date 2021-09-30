LEXINGTON, Ky. (September 30, 2021) Today is International Podcast Day. Not surprisingly, the popularity of the podcast format has exploded in recent years, with students, faculty, and staff at the University of Kentucky launching a variety of podcasts to share their expertise, ideas, and stories. With a wide range of topics covered, it is likely that the podcast fan in your family can find a podcast in the UK to meet their needs.

A source for “all things in the UK”, the “Blue” the weekly podcast covers the latest university medical advances, research, artists and writers, along with the most important news affecting the institution. “Behind the Blue” is available on iTunes, Google Play, Stitcher and Spotify and transcripts for all episodes of “Behind the Blue” can be downloaded from the showsblog pageWith You can also find the newest edition of “Behind the Blue” every Monday on UKNow.

E College of Agriculture, Food and the Environment in the United Kingdom (CAFE)holds a selection of podcasts for listeners interested in topics ranging from food science and horticulture to agriculture, forestry and sustainability. CAFE UK posts are as follows:

visit www.ca.uky.edu/podcasts to access all of these individual podcasts from one place.

For those who want to focus on other UK-related sustainability issues Student Sustainability Council PRESENT “Sustainability: Green Talks” highlighting people and programs working on on-campus environmental and sustainability initiatives. You can listen to “Green Talks” on the WRFL.

EPatterson School of Diplomacy and International Traderevived her podcast series, Patterson Perspective, last year to speak with alumni responding to the COVID-19 pandemic in their professional roles. Recently, the school has expanded its reach by discussing a wide range of global issues.

Those interested in the Appalachian regions should adapt “Holler is back!”from Apalachian studies students at College of Arts and Sciences UKWith Podcast is one of the most active in college.

College of Education UKpodcasts,“Learning project”,is back after a short break for those interested in hearing about topics related to the field of education.

with “Active women champions” podcast, the Active Women Health Initiative UK (AWHI) shares stories of active role models of women and individuals who support women’s active efforts to encourage and inspire girls and women to be active throughout life, to achieve their goals, and to break new barriers in sport and life. This podcast was brought to you by AWHI, part of the UK Sports Medicine Research Institute College of Health Scienceswith

For those interested in heart health, take a look“CardioScripts “.This podiatry cardiology pharmacy reviews the latest cardiology literature with hosts Tracy Macaulay, Pharm.D., And Elisabeth Wang, Pharm.D.

UK Libraries Louie B. Nunn Center for Oral History has a treasure trove of audio and video recordings as part of his collection of more than 14,000 interviews. Through herWisdom Project Podcastthe center features stories from a collection that focuses on 20th century Kentucky history; Appalachia; agriculture; African-American history; history of education, politics and public policy; Art; Kentucky Writers; gender; diversity; Civil Rights Movement; veterans; University of Kentucky; health care; and industries such as the coal, horse, and bourbon industries.

In addition to the Podcast Project Wisdom, the Nunn Center provides even shorter interview clips for a radio news format through it. “Saving stories”our WUKY series.

Human Resources in the UK manufactures“Becoming extremely resilient” podcasts, aseries that explore a variety of wellness topics to help you progress at work, at home and beyond.

E Senate of the United Kingdom Headquarters The Employee Engagement Committee launched a podcast last year titledKentucky WildCast: Making the impossible possible.This podcast highlights people in the UK, conversations are not limited to university work, but turn into life stories, lessons learned, inspirations and personal achievements.

For research, scholarships, and creative activity topics that fit a conversation format or additional content that does not fit into a short video, Research Communications in the UK produces podcasts, including Research became possible. Check out these and more atwww.research.uky.edu/news-archive?news-type=5with

Are you interested in information technology events? Information Technology Services UK manufactures ITS Spotlight to keep the listener informed.

From Blueis an interview style podcast created by Alumni Association of the United Kingdom to keep you connected to Kentuckyalumni worldwide through stories, interviews and discussions. No matter where you are,From the Bluethe podcast will bring back a sense of nostalgia from your time on campus by keeping you informed with news and features about the UK and your Wildcat alumni friends.

And in the wild and vast world of sports, Big Blue fans can follow the scenes of their favorite Wildcat teams, get valuable insights and updates about each university athletics program, and hear original Kingdom-related sports stories United by Athletics in the UKJoin the UK Sports Network at your favorite podcast provider to listen to“UK Sports Network Radio”, “Behind Kentucky Football” AND “After Kentucky Basketball.”

E Kernel Kentucky there is also a sports podcast for True Blue fans. Look “Between blue and white lines” for their coverage of the Wild Mountains.

For those who are more interested in college lifestyle and fashion, KRNL Magazinedid you cover through the podcast“KRNL Talks.”

The UK also saw the launch of two more podcasts in recent months awaited by students. “Bowmans Friends” was created to connect and inform students about issues, important deadlines and ways to get involved on campus. In order to reinforce student voices, the podcast includes conversations with people across the university that relate to current campus culture from a student perspective.

And, last springBreaking the border,a podcast produced by arts and media studies students at College of Communication and Information UKs studio, made its debut. The podcast discusses the action needed to correct crises like the opioid epidemic, climate change and financial education.