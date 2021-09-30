Erdogan says Turkey is looking at further defense steps with Russia





ISTANBUL, Sept 30 (Reuters) – Turkey is considering more joint steps in the defense industry with Russia, including fighter jets and submarines, President Tayyip Erdogan said after talks with President Vladimir Putin, despite a US warning of further sanctions. On the return flight to Turkey from the talks, Erdogan told reporters that he also proposed working with Russia on building two more nuclear power plants, and Putin suggested developing platforms for launching space missiles, NTV reported. Turkey’s 2019 acquisition of NATO S-400 missile defense batteries by Turkey prompted Washington to cancel sales of US F-35 fighter jets and sanction Turkey’s defense industries. When Erdogan suggested last week that Turkey would buy more S-400s, Washington said Turkey could face further measures under US legislation punishing countries that buy Russian weapons. In comments to reporters after Wednesday’s talks at the Black Sea resort of Sochi, Erdogan did not mention further purchases of the S-400, but said Turkey would not withdraw and highlighted other possible defense projects with Russia. . “We had the opportunity to discuss comprehensively what steps to take in the production of aircraft engines, what steps to take in relation to fighter jets,” he said, adding that other measures could include the construction of ships and submarines. Russia’s Rosatom is building a nuclear power plant in Akkuyu in southern Turkey, and Erdogan said he suggested Russia cooperate in building the other two planned power plants. Erdogan said he would meet with US President Joe Biden at the G20 in Rome next month, as well as at the United Nations climate summit in Glasgow, and discuss the $ 1.4 billion that Turkey paid for F-35 jets that could not to buy on Me “We will discuss all relations, including military, political, economic, trade,” he said. Erdogan was quoted as saying last week when he returned from a visit to New York that US-Turkish relations were not healthy and their current direction “does not predict well”. Read more However, after commenting on his plans to meet with Biden next month, he said when he returned from Sochi: “Some steps are being taken that show well.” Reporting by Daren Butler, Tuvan Gumrukcu, Ali Kucukgocmen and Can Sezer; Edited by Jonathan Spicer and Dominic Evans Our standards: Principles of Trust by Thomson Reuters.

