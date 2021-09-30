Australia Covid: The big AFL final feasts associated with growth in the Victoria cases

Victoria reported 1,438 new infections on Thursday, up from 948 the day before – an increase that the head of state response to the pandemic said was the result of “significant numbers of social gatherings” that coincided with the Australian Football League championship match. (AFL) between the Melbourne Demons and the Western Bulldogs on Saturday.
“(We’ve seen) big final parties, other social gatherings, barbeques, backyard visits – and all of this has created a significant additional burden,” Jeroen Weimar told a news conference. Up to a third of new cases can be directly attributed to rallies, he added.
The AFL Grand Final is an important event in Australia – especially in Victoria, where the sport began and which celebrates the Friday before the game as an official public holiday.
However, with Victoria in strong stalemate since August as the state tries to control a local outbreak of the highly contagious Delta variant, the final moved to Perth, Western Australia.
The championship game is the Aussie equivalent of NFL Superbowl football rules, with almost 3 million people
tuning across Australia to see on September 25 – about 12% of the population.
Thursday’s increase in the number of cases is a “significant hurdle,” Weimar said, as the demographics of those infected show the virus has spread further than usual. About 55% of new cases were reported in men, many of whom were disproportionately younger, he said.
People had “left guards” over the weekend, Weimar added.
“(They) decided now it’s a big final weekend, it’s a long weekend, we deserve a little payback. And that has now translated into at least 500 extra cases,” he said.
The Melbourne Demons won the grand final, ending the club’s 57-year wait for the championship.
The Victorian government has said it will ease restrictions on the movement of people once 70% of its population has been fully vaccinated, but the state has recently seen violent demonstrations by groups opposing the blockade.
As of Thursday, almost 50% of Victoria population
had received two doses of a Covid-19 vaccine.
Speaking at a news conference Thursday, Victoria Prime Minister Daniel Andrews said the new wave of cases was “completely avoidable”, but ruled out a link between the rise and protests last week due to a lack of evidence.
CNN Wayne Chang contributed to the report.
Sources
1/ https://Google.com/
2/ https://www.cnn.com/2021/09/30/australia/victoria-covid-grand-final-intl-hnk/index.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos