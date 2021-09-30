Australia Covid: The big AFL final feasts associated with growth in the Victoria cases

Victoria reported 1,438 new infections on Thursday, up from 948 the day before – an increase that the head of state response to the pandemic said was the result of “significant numbers of social gatherings” that coincided with the Australian Football League championship match. (AFL) between the Melbourne Demons and the Western Bulldogs on Saturday.

“(We’ve seen) big final parties, other social gatherings, barbeques, backyard visits – and all of this has created a significant additional burden,” Jeroen Weimar told a news conference. Up to a third of new cases can be directly attributed to rallies, he added.

The AFL Grand Final is an important event in Australia – especially in Victoria, where the sport began and which celebrates the Friday before the game as an official public holiday.

However, with Victoria in strong stalemate since August as the state tries to control a local outbreak of the highly contagious Delta variant, the final moved to Perth, Western Australia.