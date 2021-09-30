How will Austin’s climate plan achieve zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2040?





AUSTIN (KXAN) In 2014, the Austin City Council approved its clean-energy initiatives throughout the city, setting a goal of achieving zero-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050. Now, the city is accelerating that trajectory with a new 2040 target, including components of equality and social justice in its approach to climate change. On Thursday, the Austin City Council approved the approval of the Austin Climate Equality Plan and committed to specific standards that will be met in less than 20 years. “Since the climate crisis can only be fully addressed when addressing racial inequality, we decided to create a plan that will involve everyone in the Austin community to make our city cleaner, healthier, more affordable and more accessible to all, “the document read. What does it mean to achieve zero net greenhouse gas emissions? The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change determines zero net greenhouse gas emissions as greenhouse gas emissions into the atmosphere are balanced by the removal of greenhouse gases emitted. When this equilibrium is reached, communities achieve a net-zero status, which can help stabilize global temperatures. According to United States Agency for Environmental Protection, the largest human – led contributor to greenhouse gas emissions is the burning of fossil fuels for transport, heating and electricity. The Austin Climate Equality Plan outlines the creation of a Texas Climate Cooperation to develop a regional response to greenhouse gas emissions. The group would include city leaders in San Antonio, Houston and Dallas, who have recently adopted climate plans. It will also collaborate with neighboring cities within the Austin metro region with five counties, such as Round Rock, Pflugerville, San Marcos and Kyle. CONNECTED: Nearly 200 CapMetro electric buses en route to Austin

Marked in the plan is the expansion of green work and employment opportunities, with an emphasis on working with lower-income, non-white communities that are disproportionately affected by climate change, according to the plan. What are some of the immediate goals of climate equality that Austin is pursuing? Ahead of that 2040 goal, the city has outlined several short-term initiatives it aims to achieve by 2030, including: Creating zero-zero carbon emissions for all new buildings; reduce carbon emissions by 25% for existing buildings

40% discount on carbon footprint of local constructions

Reduce all natural gas emissions by 30% in Austin-based buildings

80% of new non-residential development being built within Austin activity centers, central corridors

50% of all trips made to Austin made by public transport, walking, driving or working long distance

40% of all vehicle mileage traveled to Austin was done through electric vehicles

Achieve zero waste goal after approval of new Austin Resource Recovery Zero Waste Plan through composting, waste reduction and recycling initiatives RELATED: Sustainable Mobility Conference set up in Austin as city outlines green energy goals

The city also set a goal to maintain or create 135,000 housing units by 2027. Of those 135,000 housing units, 60,000 of them will be designated for affordable housing, with 75% of all 135,000 housing units located “within 1 / 2 miles of activity centers and corridors ”. The Climate Equality Plan also implies a 2050 goal of covering 50% of the tree roof across the city and providing protection for 500,000 hectares of agricultural land in the five-district metro area from development. How do equality and social justice policies affect climate change? The Austin Climate Equality Plan specifically highlights the ways in which climate change disproportionately affects lower-income rather than white-collar populations. “Climate change is often called the ‘big equalizer,’ but we know that climate change does not affect everyone equally and that low-income and colored communities disproportionately bear the burden of impact.” MY EQUIPMENT CLIMATE AUSTIN PLAN For people experiencing homelessness, those without stable shelter are exposed to the most extreme weather and dangerous conditions. From the point of view of the cost of food and services, the most extreme heat explains the use of water and energy and increases the prices of services, while climatic impacts on agricultural production limit the availability of food and increase costs. For relocation, relocating lower-income communities to the suburbs increases dependence on cars, increasing transportation costs, and leading to an increase in greenhouse gas emissions. For gentrification, the plan states that a significant number of climate mitigation measures “lead to investments in communities that may have a case for gentrification,” according to city documents. “Climate change is often called the ‘great equalizer,’ but we know that climate change does not.”

affect everyone equally and disproportionately low-income communities and communities

“bear the brunt of the impact,” the document said. “The effects of extreme weather, an increasing number and severity of natural disasters, deteriorating levels of air pollution, depletion of water supply, reduced crop yields and general depletion of natural resources exacerbate the inequalities and injustices that these

communities are experiencing. “

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.kxan.com/news/local/austin/how-will-austins-climate-plan-reach-zero-greenhouse-gas-emissions-by-2040/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos