Most African nations fail to achieve WHO vaccination target





JOHANNESBURG Only nine African countries have achieved a target of vaccinating 10 percent of their population against Covid-19 by the end of September, the World Health Organization said on Thursday, a statistic illustrating how far the continent has lagged behind global vaccination levels. . The WHO set the standard this year as part of a push for each country to vaccinate at least 40 percent of its people. by the end of 2021with Only 4 percent of the African population is fully vaccinated, with still a long way to go to reach the end-of-year target, Dr Richard Mihigo, coordinator of the WHO Vaccine Development Program in Africa, told a news conference. on Thursday. Of the nine countries that achieved the goal, some have relatively small populations, including the island nations of Mauritius and the Seychelles, which have fully vaccinated two-thirds of their inhabitants.

Although the rate of infection in Africa has remained generally lower than on other continents, low vaccination rates increase the risk of new variants emerging as the virus continues to circulate, experts said. WHO has reliable data for 52 of the 54 African countries Eritrea has not provided statistics, and Tanzania only partial figures. About half have vaccinated less than 3 percent of their inhabitants, including many of the most populous, such as Nigeria, Congo, Kenya and Uganda. The continent has suffered from a lack of vaccines, exacerbated by a lack of deliveries from the global vaccine-sharing initiative, Covax. The rich countries that pledged to support the initiative have given it only a fraction of the promised doses. Most of the Covid-19 shots administered worldwide so far have been delivered in high-income and high-income countries. The pattern has been the same in Africa, where countries with more advanced economies, including South Africa, Morocco and Botswana, have outperformed their poorer neighbors. In Africa, the main issue has been a supply issue and not a demand, said Dr. Mihigo, adding that vaccine reluctance has been an issue here and there. The WHO said it was working to identify bottlenecks in places where limited technical capacity to deliver vaccines has hampered vaccination campaigns.

The most successful African countries have received doses through several channels, including initiatives such as Covax and the Vaccine Purchase Trust in Africa, as well as direct purchases from manufacturers and donations. For Eswatini, a landlocked monarchy in South Africa, a July donation of more than 300,000 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine by the U.S. government was a game changer, said Fortunate Bhembe, an official at the country’s health ministry. The country has also purchased about 400,000 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine. Along with more than 100,000 expected doses from Covax later this year, they are intended for use in children ages 12 to 16, Ms. Bhembe said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2021/09/30/world/africa/africa-covid-vaccine.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos