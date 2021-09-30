Milan Climate Conference: Disappointment, clash as new climate activists denounce ‘youth washing’

MILAN – Young climate activists denounced Italian police for temporarily detaining delegates who protested peacefully inside their Milan conference ahead of a speech by Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi.

Dissatisfaction with the three-day conference had erupted since its inception. Swedish activist Greta Thunberg said the delegates were “cherry picked” and that the organizers were not really interested in their ideas or contribution to a document to be sent to this year’s United Nations climate conference.

But frustration was overcome on the final day of the youth event, with minor clashes involving climate activists abroad and police intervention with delegates inside. Half a dozen young activists demonstrated their frustration with world leaders’ response to global warming by lighting a cardboard reading “Emperor has no clothes” in Draghi, chanting “United people will not be defeated”, and came out before t ‘addressed the group Me

Delegates said police then arrested them, asked to see their passports and photographed the conference symbols. They said they were released after about 20 minutes, but the action left them shocked.

Italian Environment Transition Minister Roberto Cingolani, who is hosting the event, said he had no details about the police action, but said he appeared to have included details of the prime minister’s security and was linked to strict security around the event.

“There was no violence. At the end of the day, it was settled peacefully,” Cingolani told a closing press conference.

Saoi O’Connor, an Irish activist in Friday’s Thunberg-founded Future movement, waved to reporters the well-worn cardboard sign she had held at demonstrations since 2018 and lit up the Italian leader.

“They are escorting the police to and from the building, and they are the same police officers who are brutalizing the protesters and keeping our friends out,” O’Connor said. She criticized the document being finalized inside for the UN climate conference.

“They will say that this is what the youth movement wants,” she said. “And we will not allow them.”

Danish delegate Rikke Nielsen estimated that at least one third of the delegates were not satisfied with the process that took place at the Milan conference. She said they pushed to include a requirement that fossil fuels be removed by 2030, but was unsure if it would end up in the final version.

The document itself was not yet complete by the end of the conference. Organizers said the youth delegates wanted to fix it well and had until October 25th. Organizers also objected to the suggestions being pre-written, saying it was a summary of the suggestions they had received from delegates attending the meeting and that three days had passed by clashing details.

Thunberg, Ugandan activist Vanessa Nakate and Italian activist Martina Comparelli delayed a press conference where they planned to discuss their private meeting with Draghi to ensure the detained delegates were free to move.

In the end, Thunberg refused to speak to demonstrate dissatisfaction with police actions, organizers said.

“Come to the demonstration tomorrow,” said the 18-year-old Swedish activist. Thunberg plans to lead what is expected to be Milan’s biggest climate demonstration on Friday.

Comparelli accused political leaders of “youth washing” and “green washing” – this is using environmental terminology and recruiting young activists to make their promises to reduce greenhouse gas emissions seem legitimate.

“They cannot divide us into delegates and not delegates, into activists who can talk to prime ministers and activists who cannot talk to prime ministers. Activists who stop because they raise a card, literally a card,” she said.

Comparelli said Draghi was sincere in their private meeting, but that she was suspending the trial until a planned G20 summit begins in Rome on October 30, a day before the start of the UN climate conference in Glasgow. Scotland.

Nakate said the prime minister had promised to use Italy’s current position as G20 leader to push forward their demands that governments follow through on promises to mobilize $ 100 billion annually from 2020 to 2025 to fight climate change.

Cingolani, the Italian government minister, said about 60% of the 2020 commitments had been met, admitting it was not enough.

“We will continue to look for climate action, for a future that can be lived, a future that is sustainable, an equal future, a future that is healthy for all of us,” Nakate said. conference venue. “We can not eat coal, we can not drink oil and we can not breathe so-called natural gas.”

Not all youth delegates were dissatisfied with the process. Iraqi delegate Reem Alsaffar, 21, thanked the organizers for the opportunity to meet other delegates from countries like hers that are underrepresented in the climate discussion.

“I think this event really gave us a new chance of hope to represent our countries by bringing our thoughts and talents into the spotlight,” she told a news conference with Cingolani and Britain’s Alok Sharma, president of the Conference. United Nations Climate Change Program taking place October 31-November. 12 in Glasgow.