International
Milan Climate Conference: Disappointment, clash as new climate activists denounce ‘youth washing’
MILAN – Young climate activists denounced Italian police for temporarily detaining delegates who protested peacefully inside their Milan conference ahead of a speech by Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi.
Dissatisfaction with the three-day conference had erupted since its inception. Swedish activist Greta Thunberg said the delegates were “cherry picked” and that the organizers were not really interested in their ideas or contribution to a document to be sent to this year’s United Nations climate conference.
But frustration was overcome on the final day of the youth event, with minor clashes involving climate activists abroad and police intervention with delegates inside. Half a dozen young activists demonstrated their frustration with world leaders’ response to global warming by lighting a cardboard reading “Emperor has no clothes” in Draghi, chanting “United people will not be defeated”, and came out before t ‘addressed the group Me
Delegates said police then arrested them, asked to see their passports and photographed the conference symbols. They said they were released after about 20 minutes, but the action left them shocked.
Italian Environment Transition Minister Roberto Cingolani, who is hosting the event, said he had no details about the police action, but said he appeared to have included details of the prime minister’s security and was linked to strict security around the event.
“There was no violence. At the end of the day, it was settled peacefully,” Cingolani told a closing press conference.
Saoi O’Connor, an Irish activist in Friday’s Thunberg-founded Future movement, waved to reporters the well-worn cardboard sign she had held at demonstrations since 2018 and lit up the Italian leader.
“They are escorting the police to and from the building, and they are the same police officers who are brutalizing the protesters and keeping our friends out,” O’Connor said. She criticized the document being finalized inside for the UN climate conference.
“They will say that this is what the youth movement wants,” she said. “And we will not allow them.”
Danish delegate Rikke Nielsen estimated that at least one third of the delegates were not satisfied with the process that took place at the Milan conference. She said they pushed to include a requirement that fossil fuels be removed by 2030, but was unsure if it would end up in the final version.
The document itself was not yet complete by the end of the conference. Organizers said the youth delegates wanted to fix it well and had until October 25th. Organizers also objected to the suggestions being pre-written, saying it was a summary of the suggestions they had received from delegates attending the meeting and that three days had passed by clashing details.
Thunberg, Ugandan activist Vanessa Nakate and Italian activist Martina Comparelli delayed a press conference where they planned to discuss their private meeting with Draghi to ensure the detained delegates were free to move.
In the end, Thunberg refused to speak to demonstrate dissatisfaction with police actions, organizers said.
“Come to the demonstration tomorrow,” said the 18-year-old Swedish activist. Thunberg plans to lead what is expected to be Milan’s biggest climate demonstration on Friday.
Comparelli accused political leaders of “youth washing” and “green washing” – this is using environmental terminology and recruiting young activists to make their promises to reduce greenhouse gas emissions seem legitimate.
“They cannot divide us into delegates and not delegates, into activists who can talk to prime ministers and activists who cannot talk to prime ministers. Activists who stop because they raise a card, literally a card,” she said.
Comparelli said Draghi was sincere in their private meeting, but that she was suspending the trial until a planned G20 summit begins in Rome on October 30, a day before the start of the UN climate conference in Glasgow. Scotland.
Nakate said the prime minister had promised to use Italy’s current position as G20 leader to push forward their demands that governments follow through on promises to mobilize $ 100 billion annually from 2020 to 2025 to fight climate change.
Cingolani, the Italian government minister, said about 60% of the 2020 commitments had been met, admitting it was not enough.
“We will continue to look for climate action, for a future that can be lived, a future that is sustainable, an equal future, a future that is healthy for all of us,” Nakate said. conference venue. “We can not eat coal, we can not drink oil and we can not breathe so-called natural gas.”
Not all youth delegates were dissatisfied with the process. Iraqi delegate Reem Alsaffar, 21, thanked the organizers for the opportunity to meet other delegates from countries like hers that are underrepresented in the climate discussion.
“I think this event really gave us a new chance of hope to represent our countries by bringing our thoughts and talents into the spotlight,” she told a news conference with Cingolani and Britain’s Alok Sharma, president of the Conference. United Nations Climate Change Program taking place October 31-November. 12 in Glasgow.
Sources
2/ https://www.ctvnews.ca/climate-and-environment/young-climate-activists-denounce-youth-washing-in-milan-1.5606419
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]