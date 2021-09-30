Ecuador seeks to identify remains of 116 prisoners killed in prison riots

GUAYAQUIL, Ecuador, September 30 (Reuters) – Ecuador on Thursday sought to identify the remains of 116 prisoners killed in a riot at one of its largest prisons earlier this week, the latest in a series of violence by authorities. with gangs competing for control of drug trafficking routes.

Dozens of relatives of prisoners at the Penitenciaria del Litoral in the country’s largest city Guayaquil gathered outside a morgue seeking information on their loved ones, following the deadliest outbreak of prison violence in Ecuador’s history on Tuesday, in which another 80 people were injured.

Police investigators asked family members for pictures of the detainees or details of features such as scars or tattoos to help them identify the bodies.

Police Commander Tannya Varela told reporters that the death toll could rise as officers were still investigating. Earlier Thursday, national police sent 400 officers to regain control of the detention center. Soldiers also entered the prison to maintain order.

“We have not yet completed the intervention in the prison, so it is possible that there are other bodies inside, and some of the injured may die from their wounds,” Varela said.

The violence came after 79 and 22 people died in prison riots in February and July, respectively. Authorities linked the previous clashes to rival local gangs linked to transnational criminal groups fighting for control of Ecuador’s drug trade.

According to Mario Pazmino, a colonel and former director of intelligence for the Ecuadorian military, the clashes have escalated and become more bloody recently as Mexican drug cartels, such as the Sinaloa and Jalisco Nueva Generation cartels, have formed alliances with gangs. local.

While not a major drug producer, Ecuador is a major transit center for cocaine from neighboring Colombia and Peru bound for the United States and Europe, much of it hidden in the legal cargo of containers leaving the port. of Guayaquil, according to a US State Department Report from March.

“This presence of drug trafficking is reflected in a perpetual war on the roads and territory from which drugs leave, and this is what is being replicated in detention centers as well as in cities where deals and killings take place,” Pazmino told Reuters. with

Asked Wednesday night if this week’s clash was linked to drug trafficking, Fausto Cobo, director of the Ecuadorian Center for Strategic Intelligence, said the violence was “linked to other serious problems”.

“This is a problem that goes beyond an issue with the penal system,” Cobo told reporters. “It’s a threat to the state of Ecuador.”

‘THIS CANNOT HOLD HAPPENED’

Outside the Guayaquil morgue, Paola Moreira awaited the news of her 24-year-old brother Bryan, who would be released from the Penitenciaria del Litoral in just one month.

“He called me on Wednesday at noon and asked me to help, because everyone from the fifth was killed and only two were alive, but our hands were tied and there was nothing we could do about it,” said Moreira, 26. years old. “So I came here to wait.”

In a statement posted on Twitter, the Ecuadorian prosecutor’s office said it was still working to identify the victims – at least six of whom it said were beheaded on Tuesday.

Prison overcrowding and underfunding is a major problem throughout South America and has contributed to unrest in recent years in Argentina, Brazil and Venezuela, as well as in Ecuador. President Guillermo Lasso said Wednesday he would release funds and send additional security forces to prisons.

“They have killed so many young people, this can not continue to happen,” Moreira said.

Reporting by Yury Garcia in Guayaquil, Ecuador and Alexandra Valencia in Quito; Written by Luc Cohen

