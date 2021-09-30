NHL, Canadian teams recognize National Truth and Reconciliation Day

The day, which is a federal legal holiday in Canada that was established on June 23, honors lost children and survivors of residential schools, as well as their families and communities. E residential school system was a network of boarding schools for indigenous peoples that operated from 1894 to 1947. Funded by the Canadian government and run by Christian churches, the schools aimed to isolate indigenous children from their culture and assimilated them. The number of autochthonous children estimated to have died in these schools is over 30,000, mostly from tuberculosis.

The NHL issued a statement recognizing the day. The National Hockey League Foundation is partnering with the National Center for Truth and Reconciliation and is providing a $ 15,000 donation to support small community-based projects targeting indigenous communities, surviving organizations, and memorial funds across Canada.

Tweet by @NHL: On National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, we honor the victims and survivors of the residential school system. pic.twitter.com/1znI7AlBOR

The Vancouver Canucks honored the victims and survivors Monday ahead of their first pre-season home game against the Calgary Flames in Abbotsford, British Columbia.

Tweet by @Canucks: The fun was ours, Abbotsford! pic.twitter.com/oFRZpy8PMs

“Tonight, we honor and remember all the children who went to school and did not come home, as well as all the other children and families who survived the atrocities of the residential school system as we begin to recognize National Truth and Reconciliation Week in the match our first pre-season at home, “said Canucks owner Francesco Aquilini. “We recognize the genocide of the indigenous community and are committed to doing more towards truth and true reconciliation.”

Canucks players wore orange “Every Child Matters” T-shirts and used orange ribbon on their batons for the game. During the previous period, there was a traditional knowledge of land by councilor Brenda Morgan from Matsqui First Nation and Sumas Chief Dalton Silver and a moment of silence followed by a Sto: lo Nation drummer performance by Johnny Williams (Xotxwes).

In the Canucks media availability on Wednesday, coach Travis Green spoke about the day he was recognized nationally and by the team.

“Terribly horrible and sad what happened,” Green said. “I think it’s important. I’m glad the Canucks are acknowledging it and what happened. I think it ‘s also important that we do not hide from it and people are aware of it and learn from she, and somehow maybe it helps people too. “

When asked about Canucks players’ efforts to learn about residential schools and their impact, Green said it was encouraging to see people become more aware of the tragedies.

“I think there are a lot of people who do not know and I do not think anyone can really know what happened,” he said. “And just thinking about it is hard to think about what happened. But it is also important to learn from it and grow from it, but still understand how horrible it is.”

The Edmonton Oilers and Winnipeg Jets players wore helmets with orange bracelets around them before their game on Wednesday, and the Oilers announced they would be grateful for every home game this season, in addition to launching First Indigenous Relocation programs in October and January. Teams from the Oilers Indigenous Hockey Academy in partnership with Enoch Cree Nation and other indigenous communities will begin playing in the Canadian School of Sports Hockey League during the 2022-23 season.

“It is extremely important that community members take the time on September 30 to stop for serious reflection on our country’s history, as it relates to the heritage and impact of residential schools,” said Chief Willie Littlechild, board member of the Edmonton Foundation Oilers Community. With “Take the time to educate yourself and listen to stories about the survivors’ experiences; commit to a call to action to advance reconciliation, as it is about good relationships and working together.”

Tweet by @EdmontonOilers: Both #Oilers & Jets wear special helmet drawers tonight that include an orange circle around each logo as a gesture to commemorate National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, which will be celebrated tomorrow, September 30th. . 🧡 foto. twitter.com/zETv1MM3Gm

The flames wore special orange t-shirts during their Wednesday morning skate and carried a “Every child matters” flag during their team photo.

Tweet by @NHLFlames: Ahead of National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, #Flames wore orange t-shirts for morning skating and the day will be known before the ball falls tonight 🧡 pic.twitter.com/appz0sN7c9

The team also issued a statement saying: “Today, we reflect on and recognize intergenerational harm and injustice Indigenous communities have suffered from residential schools across Canada and we honor those who have been harmed and those who have been lost. We are committed. “to address racism in our country. communities and helping to provide platforms for cultural education through our partnerships with the Siksika Nation and Tsuut’ina Nation.”

The Jets posted a photo of their staff wearing orange shirts designed with the First Office of the First Nations Family Lawyer in Manitoba.

“Today, the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation in Canada, we reflect on the tragic history of residential schools and their continued impact on our country. We wear orange shirts to honor survivors and their families, but also thousands who do not “returned home,” the Jets said on social media.

Tweet by @NHLJets: We are proud to have partnered with @FNFAOMB for custom orange shirts. For more information on FNFAO work, visit https://t.co/a75oLWM9j6 pic.twitter.com/zZXF3OyieN

Montreal Canadiens issued a statement, along with links to resources to learn more about the Days and First Nations, the Inuit and Metis peoples.

The Canadiens statement said: “Today we recognize and honor all indigenous children who were taken from their homes and never returned, as well as survivors, their families and communities still affected by the tragic legacy of the residential school system. As we note National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, let us take this opportunity to reflect and educate ourselves on the history and intergenerational trauma caused by Indian residential schools to the First Nations, Metis and Inuit and the challenges they continue to face. face to this day. Let us all work together on a journey of healing and reconciliation. “

The senators of Ottawa and Toronto Maple Leaf stood side by side before their Wednesday game to recognize the day, and the Senators issued this statement Thursday: “Today, on the Day of Truth and National Reconciliation, we continue to reflect on contributions, values “The immeasurable traditions of Canada’s indigenous community. We remember all the children who went to school and never came home, and we stay with survivors, their families, communities and others affected by the Residential School system.”

Tweet by @Senators: Tonight we stood by @MapleLeafs in an effort to recognize and honor the healing journey of Canada’s residential school survivors and in a commitment to a reconciliation process. pic.twitter.com/DFYqa2hOGg

Tweet by @Senators: 🧡 🧡 pic.twitter.com/iqsRNcLsto

Maple Leafs wore special orange t-shirts and helmet caps that read “Every child matters” on Wednesday and shared a message on social media saying: “Ahead of National Truth and Reconciliation Day tomorrow, our players are dressed in orange for to remember the legacy of the residential schools, and those who survived, and to declare that today and every day, Every child matters. “

Tweet by @MapleLeafs: Ahead of National Truth and Reconciliation Day tomorrow, our players are dressed in orange to commemorate the legacy of residential schools, and those who survived them, and to declare that today and every day, Every child matters 🧡 pic.twitter .com / LhVrGn5Z8V

The Indian Residential School Crisis Line (1-866-925-4419) is available to residential school survivors 24 hours a day, seven days a week for emotional crisis referral services and information on available health and support programs in Canada.