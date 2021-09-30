International
NHL, Canadian teams recognize National Truth and Reconciliation Day
The day, which is a federal legal holiday in Canada that was established on June 23, honors lost children and survivors of residential schools, as well as their families and communities. E residential school system was a network of boarding schools for indigenous peoples that operated from 1894 to 1947. Funded by the Canadian government and run by Christian churches, the schools aimed to isolate indigenous children from their culture and assimilated them. The number of autochthonous children estimated to have died in these schools is over 30,000, mostly from tuberculosis.
The NHL issued a statement recognizing the day. The National Hockey League Foundation is partnering with the National Center for Truth and Reconciliation and is providing a $ 15,000 donation to support small community-based projects targeting indigenous communities, surviving organizations, and memorial funds across Canada.
The Vancouver Canucks honored the victims and survivors Monday ahead of their first pre-season home game against the Calgary Flames in Abbotsford, British Columbia.
“Tonight, we honor and remember all the children who went to school and did not come home, as well as all the other children and families who survived the atrocities of the residential school system as we begin to recognize National Truth and Reconciliation Week in the match our first pre-season at home, “said Canucks owner Francesco Aquilini. “We recognize the genocide of the indigenous community and are committed to doing more towards truth and true reconciliation.”
Canucks players wore orange “Every Child Matters” T-shirts and used orange ribbon on their batons for the game. During the previous period, there was a traditional knowledge of land by councilor Brenda Morgan from Matsqui First Nation and Sumas Chief Dalton Silver and a moment of silence followed by a Sto: lo Nation drummer performance by Johnny Williams (Xotxwes).
In the Canucks media availability on Wednesday, coach Travis Green spoke about the day he was recognized nationally and by the team.
“Terribly horrible and sad what happened,” Green said. “I think it’s important. I’m glad the Canucks are acknowledging it and what happened. I think it ‘s also important that we do not hide from it and people are aware of it and learn from she, and somehow maybe it helps people too. “
When asked about Canucks players’ efforts to learn about residential schools and their impact, Green said it was encouraging to see people become more aware of the tragedies.
“I think there are a lot of people who do not know and I do not think anyone can really know what happened,” he said. “And just thinking about it is hard to think about what happened. But it is also important to learn from it and grow from it, but still understand how horrible it is.”
The Edmonton Oilers and Winnipeg Jets players wore helmets with orange bracelets around them before their game on Wednesday, and the Oilers announced they would be grateful for every home game this season, in addition to launching First Indigenous Relocation programs in October and January. Teams from the Oilers Indigenous Hockey Academy in partnership with Enoch Cree Nation and other indigenous communities will begin playing in the Canadian School of Sports Hockey League during the 2022-23 season.
“It is extremely important that community members take the time on September 30 to stop for serious reflection on our country’s history, as it relates to the heritage and impact of residential schools,” said Chief Willie Littlechild, board member of the Edmonton Foundation Oilers Community. With “Take the time to educate yourself and listen to stories about the survivors’ experiences; commit to a call to action to advance reconciliation, as it is about good relationships and working together.”
The flames wore special orange t-shirts during their Wednesday morning skate and carried a “Every child matters” flag during their team photo.
The team also issued a statement saying: “Today, we reflect on and recognize intergenerational harm and injustice Indigenous communities have suffered from residential schools across Canada and we honor those who have been harmed and those who have been lost. We are committed. “to address racism in our country. communities and helping to provide platforms for cultural education through our partnerships with the Siksika Nation and Tsuut’ina Nation.”
The Jets posted a photo of their staff wearing orange shirts designed with the First Office of the First Nations Family Lawyer in Manitoba.
“Today, the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation in Canada, we reflect on the tragic history of residential schools and their continued impact on our country. We wear orange shirts to honor survivors and their families, but also thousands who do not “returned home,” the Jets said on social media.
Montreal Canadiens issued a statement, along with links to resources to learn more about the Days and First Nations, the Inuit and Metis peoples.
The Canadiens statement said: “Today we recognize and honor all indigenous children who were taken from their homes and never returned, as well as survivors, their families and communities still affected by the tragic legacy of the residential school system. As we note National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, let us take this opportunity to reflect and educate ourselves on the history and intergenerational trauma caused by Indian residential schools to the First Nations, Metis and Inuit and the challenges they continue to face. face to this day. Let us all work together on a journey of healing and reconciliation. “
The senators of Ottawa and Toronto Maple Leaf stood side by side before their Wednesday game to recognize the day, and the Senators issued this statement Thursday: “Today, on the Day of Truth and National Reconciliation, we continue to reflect on contributions, values “The immeasurable traditions of Canada’s indigenous community. We remember all the children who went to school and never came home, and we stay with survivors, their families, communities and others affected by the Residential School system.”
Maple Leafs wore special orange t-shirts and helmet caps that read “Every child matters” on Wednesday and shared a message on social media saying: “Ahead of National Truth and Reconciliation Day tomorrow, our players are dressed in orange for to remember the legacy of the residential schools, and those who survived, and to declare that today and every day, Every child matters. “
The Indian Residential School Crisis Line (1-866-925-4419) is available to residential school survivors 24 hours a day, seven days a week for emotional crisis referral services and information on available health and support programs in Canada.
Sources
2/ https://www.nhl.com/news/nhl-canadian-teams-national-day-for-truth-and-reconciliation/c-326471874
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]