



BERLIN A 96-year-old former concentration camp secretary had to stand trial on charges of being an accomplice in the deaths of more than 11,000 people in what could be one of the latest trials. Nazi in Germany. But instead of taking a taxi from her assisted home outside Hamburg to the nearby court, Irmgard Furchner, who was 18 when she started work in 1943 at the Stutthof concentration camp in Poland, set off instead of a train station. subway nearby, according to the court. with It was not immediately clear where Ms. Furchner was going, who had previously told reporters and the judge that she did not want to be part of the trial, but she was quickly apprehended by police after the court reported her missing. The court, in the town of Itzehoe, said she was undergoing a medical investigation. Ms. Furchner was indicted in February after a five-year investigation into her work as secretary to the Stutthof camp commander, located near Gdansk, then known as Danzig, between June 1943 and April 1945. The indictment was part of an effort by German prosecutors during the last decade to hold lower-ranking people accountable for their actions during the Holocaust.

But they raced against the clock to bring the elderly suspects to court. Last year, a Hamburg court convicted a 93-year-old man who was a guard at the same concentration camp on 5,230 charges of aiding and abetting murder.

Ms Furchner had written to the judge to request a trial in absentia, which is not allowed under German law, and had received a warning that she would face legal consequences if she did not appear in court. Ms. Furchner was scheduled to hear the charges against her Thursday morning and have a chance to respond. But the court, which had been relocated to a local warehouse to accommodate more spectators and the media due to high interest in the case, was held pending before the judge ordered police to find the woman and put her inside. The court had previously ruled that Ms Furchner would not be able to go through days of legal proceedings due to her advanced age, and had agreed to hold shorter hearings for her, even though she was classified as physically fit to stand trial Me

The trial returns to the question of how much Ms. Furchner knew about the killings that took place in the camp where she worked. Ms. Furchner had acted as a witness in Nazi trials in post-war Germany, including the one that led to the sentencing of camp commander Paul-Werner Hoppe, who was its immediate superior. The International Auschwitz Committee, a group formed by Auschwitz survivors, condemned the women’s escape. Christoph Heubner, the group’s executive vice president, said: “It shows tremendous contempt for the rule of law and also for the survivors. Her next trial date is October 19th.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2021/09/30/world/europe/irmgard-furchner-germany-nazi.html

