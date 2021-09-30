After 16 years, the Germans will have to get used to a new leaderExBulletin

International
Election results in Germany signaled change after Chancellor Merkel’s party lost. NPR’s Steve Inskeep talks to Peter Wittig, former German ambassador to the US, about the implications.
NOEL KING, HOST:
The Germans do not know who their next leader will be after last weekend’s election ended in a close draw. What is certain, however, is that Angela Merkel, after 16 years, will no longer lead the country. Our host Steve spoke with Peter Wittig, the former German ambassador to the US
STIVE INSKEEP, BYLINE: How does Germany compare that Angela Merkel took over about 16 years ago with the outgoing Germany?
PETER WITTIG: Well, she was a wonderful figure in a way and enjoyed immense confidence and respect from most Germans. In her unassuming, modest and pragmatic way, she was the perfect builder and moderator of the bridge. But it has also led, in recent years, over many setbacks. And that is, I think, what people now expect from the new government, a center-led government, to instill in that country a sense of innovation and investment in public sector education and digitalisation. And that is, I think, what it was, at the end of Angela Merkel’s era, was missing.
INSKEEP: How do Germans think differently about the United States, if at all, than they did, say, when Merkel came to power in the mid-2000s?
WITTIG: I think most people would agree that it is important to have strong ties with the United States, especially with this administration. You know, there’s a kind of trauma that I think a lot of Germans don’t want to experience again during the Trump years. But in general, the US is seen as the guarantor of Germany’s security and also an indispensable leader in the world.
INSKEEP: It’s interesting that you say that because we just had Richard Haass, the Council on Foreign Relations program here in the United States, who argues that the three direct American presidents – Obama, Trump and Biden – are as different as they are are style, everyone has pushed America in the same direction – somewhat off the world stage, wanting to have a smaller footprint and do less. Does it look like that in Berlin, where are you?
WITTIG: Of course, we noticed that the Biden administration is going out of its way to end military engagement on the world stage. And, of course, Afghanistan was one such case. And also, the Germans note, that the focus is the Pacific – is China in particular. And I think a lot of people are skeptical about whether Europe will still matter to this administration. This is probably one of the concerns when we look at the US, that the US may fully return to China and treat other partners with less attention.
INSKEEP: The US reportedly wants allies in confronting China. Germany would be strong. Do Germany and the United States view China in the same way?
WITTIG: I’m not so sure if they do. I think most Germans will say that China, of course, is the developing world power or one of the two developing world powers. And we would not engage in a completely antagonistic relationship with China, but would distinguish between kinds of issues. And in some areas, China is a partner. In some areas – economically and technologically – China is a competitor. And in some, you know, tough security issues – think of Taiwan or the South China Sea – China is a rival or even, you know, an enemy. But most Germans would not prefer to retreat to some kind of Cold War 2.0, but rather have a mix between cooperative elements and antagonistic elements in that relationship with China.
INSKEEP: One last thing along those lines – Germany, of course, is seen as the leader of the European Union, which suffered a blow with the departure of the United Kingdom in the last two years. Is the EU itself in a position to lead the world or to value its position?
WITTIG: Brexit was a blow to the European Union; this is for sure. It is now crucial that Germany and France take the lead. But this is a weaker European Union. But there are new challenges, and one of them is to strengthen our security, the more the US can look more towards the Pacific. And I think this is also a challenge for the next German government – invest more in European security.
INSKEEP: Many diplomatic posts of Ambassador Peter Wittig included a period as ambassador to the United States. Ambassador, it was a pleasure to talk to you again. Thank you very much.
WITTIG: Thank you, Steve.
