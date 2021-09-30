Shrinking the Conflict: What Does the New Israel Mantra Really Mean?

JERUSALEM There is a new three-word concept that is rooted in the political and diplomatic discourse in Jerusalem: the contraction of conflict.

The idea is that the Israeli-Palestinian conflict will not be resolved in the near future, as the Israeli and Palestinian leaders are both too divided to resume peace negotiations, let alone reach a peace agreement. But Israel can work to reduce the impact of a century-long conflict on the Palestinians, making peace more likely.

If the conflict can not be resolved, the argument goes, it can at least be reduced.

The idea has gained momentum since Naftali Bennett replaced Benjamin Netanyahu as Israel’s prime minister in June. On the day he took office, he promised in a speech to Parliament to contribute to reducing friction and shrinking the conflict.

Two weeks later, Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid vowed to minimize the conflict, in a meeting with Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken.