International
Congress races to prevent government shutdown – National & International News – THU 30 September 2020
Congress is vying to prevent the government from closing down. Unemployment claims increase regardless of the end of benefits. The former Nazi, 96, is trying to escape trial. Ecuador: 116 prisoners killed in gang warfare.
NATIONAL NEWS
Congress is vying to prevent the government from closing down
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer announced a deal on a clean bill to fund the government by Dec. 3 and avoid a possible government shutdown. There are still some details to be clarified, but the senators seemed confident about that a vote would take place ahead of schedule tonight at midnight.
In the absence of this bill is a provision to raise the federal debt ceiling, which Republicans filibustered earlier this week. Republican Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell has said no Republican will vote to raise the debt ceiling. This means that Democrats will have to find a way to raise the debt ceiling only through an inappropriate reconciliation process to the filibuster. This will be one complicated procedure, and each day of delay increases the risk of a $ 28 trillion federal failure and a severe reduction in U.S. borrowing power.
Also likely to be pending is a vote in the House of Representatives on the $ 1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill. The bill was passed with considerable bipartisan support in the Senate last month. In the House, the bill has little Republican support and Progressive Democrats say they will not vote for the bipartisan bill until a vote passes on another $ 3.5 trillion Social Security bill.
Unemployment claims continue to rise despite the end of the federal unemployment bonus
The number of new unemployment claims has risen from week to week for three weeks since the $ 300 / week federal unemployment bonus expired earlier this month. Many commentators had blamed the unemployment bonus for contributing to the nationwide lack of work in many sectors and expected employment to increase significantly after its completion. However, experts had predicted that this would not be the case, based in part on data from 25 states that had completed benefits earlier. Data from those states revealed only a negligible increase in employment compared to the countries holding the benefits in the country.
Earlier this month, the number of people receiving unemployment benefits fell from 11.2 million to about 5 million. This is because approximately 6.2 million were no longer legal. These include contract workers in the “gig” economy and those who had been unemployed for more than 6 months. Congress had temporarily extended the right to benefits to include those individuals, and that provision ended in early September.
It’s unclear at the moment how many of those who are not entitled to the benefits have returned to the workforce. The Department of Labor will publish full employment statistics for September 8th, but the growing number of unemployment claims is not a good sign.
Click here for the full story (opens in new tab).
INTERNATIONAL NEWS
The secretary of the Nazi concentration camp, 96, tries to escape before the court
Irmgard Furchner, 96, was due to appear in court in Germany yesterday on charges of aiding and abetting the killing of thousands of inmates at the Stuthoff concentration camp. Furchner was 18 when she started working at the camp as a secretary would appear in juvenile court. When she did not appear at the hearing, authorities quickly learned that Furchner had left her care home in a taxi a few hours earlier. She had gone to a subway station trying to escape.
Authorities quickly located Furchner and remanded him in custody. A doctor will determine that Furchner’s health will allow her to be held in custody until a scheduled hearing on 19 October.
Furchner is the first woman to face charges in decades for Nazi Holocaust-related crimes.
Click here for the full story (opens in new tab).
Ecuador: 116 prisoners died in prison gang warfare
On Tuesday, inmates on one side of a Guayaquil prison entered a separate wing. Clashes ensued between members of the rival gang, resulting in at least six prisoners being beheaded. Many others fell victim to gunshots and grenades fired into chaos.
Prison officials did not take control of the prison until Wednesday. After a side-by-side search, officials found a total of 116 prisoners dead. Surprisingly, only two prison officials were injured. On Thursday, 400 police officers arrived to restore order in the prison amid reports of gunshots.
The low number of wounded prison officials suggests that this was merely a gang war rather than an attempt at a prison uprising. The inmates in the prison are linked to two of Ecuador’s two major rival gangs, which in turn are linked to Mexico’s rival Sinaloa and Jalisco cartels.
Click here for the full story (opens in new tab).
Tags: congress, debt ceiling, drug war, Ecuador, government shutdown, Infrastructure, international news, Mexican cartels, national news, Nazi war crimes, New Albany MS, northeast Mississippi news, prison riots, unemployment, american news, world news
Sources
2/ https://www.nemiss.news/congress-races-to-prevent-government-shutdown-national-international-news-thu-30sept2021/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]