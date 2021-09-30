Congress is vying to prevent the government from closing down. Unemployment claims increase regardless of the end of benefits. The former Nazi, 96, is trying to escape trial. Ecuador: 116 prisoners killed in gang warfare.

NATIONAL NEWS

Congress is vying to prevent the government from closing down

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer announced a deal on a clean bill to fund the government by Dec. 3 and avoid a possible government shutdown. There are still some details to be clarified, but the senators seemed confident about that a vote would take place ahead of schedule tonight at midnight.

In the absence of this bill is a provision to raise the federal debt ceiling, which Republicans filibustered earlier this week. Republican Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell has said no Republican will vote to raise the debt ceiling. This means that Democrats will have to find a way to raise the debt ceiling only through an inappropriate reconciliation process to the filibuster. This will be one complicated procedure, and each day of delay increases the risk of a $ 28 trillion federal failure and a severe reduction in U.S. borrowing power.

Also likely to be pending is a vote in the House of Representatives on the $ 1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill. The bill was passed with considerable bipartisan support in the Senate last month. In the House, the bill has little Republican support and Progressive Democrats say they will not vote for the bipartisan bill until a vote passes on another $ 3.5 trillion Social Security bill.

Unemployment claims continue to rise despite the end of the federal unemployment bonus

The number of new unemployment claims has risen from week to week for three weeks since the $ 300 / week federal unemployment bonus expired earlier this month. Many commentators had blamed the unemployment bonus for contributing to the nationwide lack of work in many sectors and expected employment to increase significantly after its completion. However, experts had predicted that this would not be the case, based in part on data from 25 states that had completed benefits earlier. Data from those states revealed only a negligible increase in employment compared to the countries holding the benefits in the country.

Earlier this month, the number of people receiving unemployment benefits fell from 11.2 million to about 5 million. This is because approximately 6.2 million were no longer legal. These include contract workers in the “gig” economy and those who had been unemployed for more than 6 months. Congress had temporarily extended the right to benefits to include those individuals, and that provision ended in early September.

It’s unclear at the moment how many of those who are not entitled to the benefits have returned to the workforce. The Department of Labor will publish full employment statistics for September 8th, but the growing number of unemployment claims is not a good sign.

INTERNATIONAL NEWS

The secretary of the Nazi concentration camp, 96, tries to escape before the court

Irmgard Furchner, 96, was due to appear in court in Germany yesterday on charges of aiding and abetting the killing of thousands of inmates at the Stuthoff concentration camp. Furchner was 18 when she started working at the camp as a secretary would appear in juvenile court. When she did not appear at the hearing, authorities quickly learned that Furchner had left her care home in a taxi a few hours earlier. She had gone to a subway station trying to escape.

Authorities quickly located Furchner and remanded him in custody. A doctor will determine that Furchner’s health will allow her to be held in custody until a scheduled hearing on 19 October.

Furchner is the first woman to face charges in decades for Nazi Holocaust-related crimes.

Ecuador: 116 prisoners died in prison gang warfare

On Tuesday, inmates on one side of a Guayaquil prison entered a separate wing. Clashes ensued between members of the rival gang, resulting in at least six prisoners being beheaded. Many others fell victim to gunshots and grenades fired into chaos.

Prison officials did not take control of the prison until Wednesday. After a side-by-side search, officials found a total of 116 prisoners dead. Surprisingly, only two prison officials were injured. On Thursday, 400 police officers arrived to restore order in the prison amid reports of gunshots.

The low number of wounded prison officials suggests that this was merely a gang war rather than an attempt at a prison uprising. The inmates in the prison are linked to two of Ecuador’s two major rival gangs, which in turn are linked to Mexico’s rival Sinaloa and Jalisco cartels.

