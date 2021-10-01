



CHICAGO- (TELE BUSINESS) -Lincoln International, a leading global investment banking consulting firm, is pleased to announce that Jennifer Press has joined Valuations & Opinions Group as Managing Director. Jen brings to Lincoln over two decades of experience in the range of structured fixed income products and related asset classes, including mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), mortgage-backed commercial securities (CMBS), liabilities of collateralized loans (CLO) as well as other asset-backed securities (ABS). Jen uses its expertise to provide advisory and valuation services to private equity sponsors, loan funds, hedge funds, banks, insurance companies, specialist finance companies, administrators and trustees. We are pleased to welcome Jen to the firm, said Ron Kahn, Managing Director and Co-Chair of the Lincolns Evaluations and Opinions Group. The Ratings and Opinions group has experienced tremendous growth in recent years and Jens’ ability will enable us to further expand the range of services we are now able to offer our clients. Prior to joining Lincoln, Jen was Managing Director at Duff & Phelps in his alternative asset advising practice for over 10 years. Previously, she was a Senior Trader and Portfolio Manager for Tension Mortgage of Tower Research Capitals and ABS Fund. Jen received a Master of Science (MSc) in Computational Finance from Carnegie Mellon Universitys Tepper School of Business, a Bachelor of Science in Economics with a focus on Finance, Accounting and Information Systems from Wharton University School of Pennsylvania and a Bachelor of Science in Engineering and Engineering. systems from the University of Pennsylvania School of Engineering. Jen commented, I am pleased to join Lincoln at a time when the practice of evaluating firms is making great strides. I look forward to the opportunity to drive continued growth and leverage my extensive network and experience to provide creative and thoughtful solutions that address the challenges of our clients. About Lincoln International



We are trusted investment banking advisors to business owners and senior executives of leading private equity firms and public and private companies worldwide. Our advisory services include mergers and acquisitions and advising capital markets for the middle market. We also provide justice assessments and opinions and advisory services to joint ventures. As a tightly integrated team with more than 700 professionals in 16 countries, we offer an unhindered perspective, backed by excellent execution and a deep commitment to customer success. With extensive industry knowledge and relationships, timely market intelligence and strategic knowledge, we build deep, productive relationships with customers that stay for decades. Contact us to learn more at www.lincolninternational.comwith

