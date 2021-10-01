Trudeau flew to Tofino, BC, with family on First National Day for Truth and Reconciliation

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau flew to Tofino, BC, with his family on Thursday as Canadians marked the first National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, his office has confirmed.

Although Trudeau’s daily itinerary initially stated that he was in “private meetings” in Ottawa, it was later updated to note that he was in Tofino.

“Yes, the prime minister is spending time in Tofino with the family for a few days,” prime minister’s spokesman Alex Wellstead told CBC News in a statement.

“And, after attending last night’s ceremony marking the first National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, he is speaking today with residential school survivors from across the country.”

The prime minister’s office later told CBC News that Trudeau spent several hours on the phone talking to survivors.

Today I spent some time on the phone with residential school survivors from all over the country, listening to their stories and getting their advice on the way forward. By listening and learning, we can walk that path – and advance meaningful reconciliation – together. –@JustinTrudeau

National Day for Truth and Reconciliation became a federal legal holiday this year and will be celebrated annually on September 30th. She honors children who died while being forced to attend church-run and government-funded residential schools, as well as survivors and indigenous communities affected by the system’s legacy.

More than 150,000 children of the First Nations, Mtis and Inuit were forced to attend schools between 1870 and 1997.

In 2015, the Truth and Reconciliation Commission recommended in its 94 calls for action that the federal government establish the holiday “to honor survivors, their families and communities, and to ensure that public remembrance of the history and heritage of schools residential remains a vital component of the reconciliation process “.

LOOK | Heritage Minister Steven Guilbeault asked about the Trudeau’strip in Tofino:

Trudeau in Tofino, BC with family on First National Day for Truth and Reconciliation Prime Minister Trudeau took a family vacation as Canada marked its first National Day for Truth and Reconciliation. In response to questions about the timing of this holiday, Heritage Minister Steven Guilbeault says that on the issue of reconciliation, “viewers will see that [the Prime Minister] “he takes this very seriously.” 7:32

In one statements released Thursday, Trudeau said the day was a time to “reflect on the painful and enduring impacts of residential schools in Canada” and to honor survivors.

“It is also a day to remember the many children who never returned home, and an opportunity for all of us to learn more, and to affirm the need for reconciliation and to commit to future work,” he said.

The Prime Minister noted the unveiling of unmarked graves near former residential schools this year, saying they “reminded us not only of the effects of colonialism and the harsh realities of our collective past, but also the work that is paramount to advancing reconciliation.” in Canada. “

People behave in silhouette as they attend a Tk’emlups ceremony at Secwepemc to honor residential school survivors and mark the first National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, in Kamloops, BC, on Thursday, September 30, 2021. (Darryl Dyck / The Canadian Press)

Tk’emlps Nation chief at Secwpemc, near the site of the former Kamloops residential school where about 200 unmarked graves were discovered this spring, told reporters that her nation made two written invitations for the prime minister to visit the community on Thursday for mark the inaugural National Day for Truth and Reconciliation.

“I really hoped he would be here today,” said Kukpi7 (Chief) Rosanne Casimir.

Trudeau spoke at the grim ceremony Wednesday

Trudeau spoke at an outdoor ceremony at Parliament Hill on Wednesday after residential school survivors shared stories of the trauma and pain they suffered.

“All of us all need to keep these stories in our hearts,” Trudeau said. “In our understanding, not just when we reflect on reconciliation, but as we reflect on this country.”

The Prime Minister stressed that National Inauguration Day for Truth and Reconciliation is not just a day for Indigenous people, but for all Canadians to reflect on “the truth of the mistakes, the evil we have done in the past” and the work that needs to be done to address injustice.

“Do not tell me, or try to explain to me, that National Day of Truth and Reconciliation is a day for Indigenous Canadians, it is a day for all Canadians,” he said.

“So tomorrow take a moment to hear the stories of a survivor, of an indigenous old man who shares their perspective and their experiences in this country. And know that that story, their story, is also your story.”

LOOK | Residential school survivors, Trudeau speak at the ceremony:

Ottawa marks the first national day for truth and reconciliation Residential school survivors and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau honor the lives and communities affected by the residential school system in a ceremony at Parliament Hill on the eve of the first National Day for Truth and Reconciliation. 1:11:02

Lynne Groulx, CEO of the Indigenous Women’s Association of Canada, toldPower & Politics that it was “quite disturbing” for the prime minister to travel on this specific day.

“This is a government that has said that people are indigenous [the]the most important priority for the government and this action does not match the words, “she said.” So this is very inappropriate, in my opinion, for the Prime Minister. “

Trudeau, she said, should be “the one who is leading this reconciliation process.”

NDP leader Jagmeet Singh tweeted that he participated in a march of truth and reconciliation in Vancouver with indigenous leaders and some young Democrats.