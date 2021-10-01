International
What does the increase in Victoria Covid-19 infections mean for the guide, modeling and blocking
Victorians woke up to the news yesterday, the state had recorded a record high of 1,438 cases of COVID-19 and five additional deaths.
It was more than a 50 percent increase on the 950 cases registered the day before.
Today, the state has recorded a more modest increase of 1,143 new cases.
Illegal gatherings and home parties over the big AFL weekend are behind Thursday’s dramatic jump, most of which was “completely avoidable”, according to Prime Minister Daniel Andrews.
Based on the thepidemic growth rate, Burnet modeling had predicted that cases would reach from 1,400 to 2,900 between 19 and 31 October.
So given that we reached that number much earlier, what happens now?
It is too early to say whether the “one-off” event will have an impact
The head of public health at the Burnet Institute, Mark Stoov, said yesterday’s cases were “disappointing”, but not as far as expected.
“The case numbers in their modeling were based on an average of seven days,” said Professor Stoov.
“So when we get this extreme number and look at the seven-day average, we’re actually tracking down what we predicted would be case numbers.”
He said the institution did not try to look at overnight numbers when considering modeling.
“I dont think [that event] it necessarily means it will translate into higher figures than we predicted, “he said.
“The next two weeks will be crucial in terms of the epidemic trajectory, so we will monitor it closely.”
Nancy Baxter, head of the School of Population and Global Health in Melbourne at the University of Melbourne, warned that if it was not an unpredictable event, Victoriacouldsee numbers at the upper end of the expected range, which could prevent the state from opening when the Vaccination Rate reaches 80 percent.
What do experts say can be done to keep numbers under control?
Professor Baxter said that while the isolation was ending, it was important to “stay a little longer”.
She said it was not too late for the state to take control of the blasts, as long as people respected the restrictions.
“I really urge everyone to try and do everything they can to not be the person who spreads COVID in the community,” said Professor Baxter.
So what can be done to keep things stable?
Professor Stoov said he would like to see rules requiring indoor masks to stay on for a while.
He said maintaining internal capacity limits in public spaces would also be very beneficial.
And he said one thing Victorians could do in the near future was take a COVID-19 test even if they had mild symptoms, thus limiting the time a potentially infectious person was transmitting the disease to the community.
Andrews has not ruled out a longer blockage if cases increase faster than anticipated.
Speaking during yesterday’s COVID-19 update, he urged people to abide by the rules until it is safe to lift restrictions.
The Doherty Institute, whose modeling helped inform the national reopening roadmap, warned that some restrictions may need to remain in place if case numbers were still high in the future.
Professor Baxter also said the restrictions could last a little longer if situations worsen.
But she said it was still up to us to control what happened in the next two to four weeks.
How will the health care system go if things get worse?
So what happens if cases continue to rise and things get out of hand? Experts say it would be detrimental to the state health care system.
Generally, a public health unit or test provider will call you if your COVID-19 test is positive. But Undersecretary of Health Kate Matson said that if cases increase, some people will be notified by text messages.
Around the peak of last year’s second wave, Victoria saw 675 patients hospitalized, with ICU hospitalizations reaching a peak of 51 on August 11th.
The number of ICU patients in ventilators peaked at 32 later that month.
Until yesterday, the figures were much higher. There were 398 people in hospital with COVID-19 in Victoria. Eighty-three of those cases were in the ICU and 57 were in a ventilator.
Intensive care specialists have previously warned of room for patients with serious COVD diseases to be able to affect those with other diseases.
Professor Baxter said that if we start to see numbers exceeding 2,900 cases per day, the state hospital systems are likely to be overloaded.
She added that ambulance calls could be delayed and could affect those in urgent need of help, regardless of whether they were COVID-19 patients or not.
Victoria’s emergency telephone service has already been flooded with calls, with the volume of people falling comparable to the 2016 asthma storm crisis that swept the system.
“It has happened all over the world. And it could easily happen in Melbourne if we are in that kind of 2,900 number,” said Professor Baxter.
“If you are not able to get to the hospital, if you have a stroke because the hospitals are absolutely outnumbered, we will not be weakened.”
