Holness, Desjardins join forces under the Montreal Mouvement flag ahead of municipal elections – Montreal

The leaders of Mouvement Montral and Ralliement pour Montral announced during a press conference on Thursday that they are uniting their parties ahead of the November 7th municipal elections.

The duo believe the combination of resources will make the new alliance a third stronger option to Valrie Plante’s Montreal Projects and Denis Coderre Montreal Ensemble.

“We decided we would join forces for common goals,” said Balarama Holness of the Montral Mouvement.

Separately, both parties have been voting far behind Plante and Coderre.

Under the new alliance, Holness will run for mayor of Montreal while his new partner, Ralliement pour Marc-Antoine Desjardins of Montreal, will run for mayor in one of the city’s 19 counties.

While Desjardins has bowed out of the race not to land Plante in the town hall, the duo insists they are competing with a ticket-Holness-Desjardins ticket-under the Montreal Mouvement flag.

Although the logistics of the union have not yet been announced, Holness and Desjardins say the candidates are on board with the new plan.

The pair said working together made sense as the policies of the two sides are similar.

“The more we analyze what we were doing, we are saying this is the same team. We are different parties, but we are the same team,” Holness said.

And while they acknowledged that they had some differences, they said they were choosing to focus on unity.

“Our parties coming together symbolize the unity we need so much,” Holness said. “The division we see with our opponents will be a thing of the past.”

















Holness insisted that unity is needed to address the real needs that Montrealers face.

A combined policy platform will be unveiled soon.

“Housing, public safety and the economy will be paramount for us,” Desjardins said.

Coderre did not seem bothered by the new partnership.

“I have no reaction, I just know that now there will be two parties who are in favor of disarmament and financing, and we,” he said, referring to his party’s promise not to reward or disarm police.

“We will see if people understand this. We have a great platform. We have a great team. And we are ready to take over the next day.”

Plante, for her part, wished her opponents well.

“I wish him luck first. I mean, it’s a campaign, I think it’s a good time for people to hear different ideas, ”she said.“ Having said that, I really believe our party is the only progressive party with a vision of strong, strong values. “

Plante also said it will be interesting to see how the parties end up managing their differences as they move forward.