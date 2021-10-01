International
Ethiopia plans to deport UN officials responding to aid in Tigray
NAIROBIA, Kenya Ethiopia ordered the deportation of seven senior United Nations officials on Thursday, two days after the UN aid chief warned that northern Ethiopia was heading for famine because the government was blocking aid deliveries to the region.
Among those on the list of deportees were officials coordinating relief efforts and sounding the alarm about the humanitarian crisis in Tigray, the northern region that has been at war for nearly a year with the Ethiopian government.
At least five million people in Tigray are in urgent need of help, but only 606 trucks have been allowed to enter the region since July 12, bringing barely a tenth of the supplies needed to avert a catastrophic famine, UN officials said. of. Aid workers accuse Ethiopian officials of using harassment and obstruction to restrict the flow of aid to a region controlled by the Tigrayan rebel forces.
Trucks full of food, medicine and fuel have been blocked in the neighboring Afar region, denied permission to move. On Thursday, Ethiopian officials forced 10 aid workers to disembark from a UN flight to Tigray, saying they lacked the necessary documents, said a senior aid official who did not want to be identified to avoid punishment.
In a statement giving UN officials 72 hours to leave, The Ethiopian Foreign Ministry charged them of interfering in the internal affairs of the country and declared them persona non grata.
UN Secretary General Antnio Guterres said he was shocked by the announcement and expressed his full confidence in the UN staff saving lives in Ethiopia.
The Ethiopian order, if implemented, would be one of the largest expulsions of senior UN humanitarian officials from any country, easily eclipsing the expulsion of three UN officials from Syrian governments in 2015 amid civil war. of those countries.
It was also an indirect rebuke to President Biden, who two weeks ago threatened to impose sanctions on Ethiopian officials and other fighters in the Tigray conflict if they did not stop fighting and open humanitarian access to the region.
On Thursday, Mr. Bidens’s press secretary, Jen Psaki, sentenced the Ethiopian order in the strongest possible terms and said the US would not hesitate to impose sanctions, but did not say when. We agree with UN leaders: This is a stain on our collective conscience and must be stopped, said Ms. Psaki.
Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, who won the Nobel Peace Prize in 2019, has reacted to rising international pressure with anger and opposition. The theme was reinforced by his deputy prime minister and foreign minister, Demeke McConnell, at the UN General Assembly last week when he accused unspecified enemies of inventing fabrications about the situation in Tigray in order to offend the Ethiopian government.
Without mentioning those enemies, Mr. McConnell strongly suggested that foreign humanitarian groups were behind the negative narratives and horrific images of fake incidents. He seemed to lay the groundwork for the evictions when he stated: We are almost convinced that humanitarian aid is a pretext for advancing political considerations.
However, UN officials said on Thursday that Ethiopian authorities could withdraw the deportation order.
Stephanie Tremblay, a UN spokeswoman in New York who commented on Mr Guterress at the regular daily news conference, said discussions were taking place between Ethiopian and UN officials at various levels and stressed that their has not yet left Ethiopia.
We were really engaged with the government in the hope that our colleagues would be able to stay and continue their work in the country, she said.
However, last-minute appeals failed this summer after Ethiopia expelled aid workers from two major agencies, the Dutch branch of Médecins Sans Frontières and the Norwegian Refugee Council, accusing them of arming rebel groups.
Most of the officials appointed on Thursday in the deportation order work for the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, whose detailed reports have been instrumental in drawing global attention to the Tigray crisis.
On a visit to Ethiopia this week, the head of the agencies, Martin Griffiths, accused Ethiopia of a de facto blockade of Tigray.
This is done by man; this can be corrected by the government act, he said.
When the Tigray War broke out in November, Mr. Abiy promised a swift, bloodless campaign. Instead, it has been linked to mass starvation, sexual violence and ethnic cleansing and, in recent months, has spread from Tigray to neighboring Afar and Amhara regions.
The humanitarian situation is deteriorating in those areas as well. The UN said Thursday it was feeding 52,000 internally displaced people in Afar, and an additional 163,000 in Amhara.
Both sides seem to believe military victory is possible and fighting is expected to erupt in the coming weeks, when the rainy season usually fades. Foreign diplomats said they had limited hope that an African Union mediation mission, led by former Nigerian President Olusegun Obasanjo, would succeed soon.
However, many will watch closely a speech that Mr. Abiy is expected to deliver in the Ethiopian Parliament on Monday, marking the start of a new government, for any sign that he is open to negotiations.
Ethiopian officials have sought to divert criticism of the aid blockade in Tigray by accusing the Tigray Peoples Liberation Front, which controls the region, of seizing aid trucks for military purposes.
But senior UN officials and diplomats said there was little evidence to support these claims. The biggest problem, they said, is that ethnic Tigrayan truck drivers are reluctant to leave the region for fear of facing harassment or attacks.
Food, fuel, medicine and cash are running out inside Tigray, where the government has cut off internet and telephone services, closed banks and blocked fuel supplies.
In interviews, some aid workers in Ethiopia said they feared the evictions would have a chilling effect on their ability to maneuver on the ground and speak openly. Aid officials declined to be identified to avoid punishment by Ethiopian authorities.
Declan Walsh reported from Nairobi, Kenya and Rick Gladstone from New York. Simon Marks contributed to the report from Nairobi.
Sources
2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2021/09/30/world/africa/ethiopia-expels-un-officials.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]