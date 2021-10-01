Ethiopia plans to deport UN officials responding to aid in Tigray

NAIROBIA, Kenya Ethiopia ordered the deportation of seven senior United Nations officials on Thursday, two days after the UN aid chief warned that northern Ethiopia was heading for famine because the government was blocking aid deliveries to the region.

Among those on the list of deportees were officials coordinating relief efforts and sounding the alarm about the humanitarian crisis in Tigray, the northern region that has been at war for nearly a year with the Ethiopian government.

At least five million people in Tigray are in urgent need of help, but only 606 trucks have been allowed to enter the region since July 12, bringing barely a tenth of the supplies needed to avert a catastrophic famine, UN officials said. of. Aid workers accuse Ethiopian officials of using harassment and obstruction to restrict the flow of aid to a region controlled by the Tigrayan rebel forces.

Trucks full of food, medicine and fuel have been blocked in the neighboring Afar region, denied permission to move. On Thursday, Ethiopian officials forced 10 aid workers to disembark from a UN flight to Tigray, saying they lacked the necessary documents, said a senior aid official who did not want to be identified to avoid punishment.