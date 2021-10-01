International
Five New COVID Cases in NSW’s North Rivers, Businesses Complain of ‘Easy Moving’ Closure
Five new cases of COVID-19 have been detected in NSW Northern Rivers in the most recent 24-hour reporting period.
Main points:
- There are new cases in Shires Kyogle, Casino, Tweed and Byron
- Queensland has deployed Kyogle LGA in its border area
- Southern Cross Uni has closed its Lismore campus after a staff member tested positive
The news comes as four-party North Coast politicians write to the Queensland government demanding more leniency over border restrictions.
The Queensland government confirmed this morning that Kyogle will be deployed in the restricted border area, effective from 1:00 a.m. Saturday.
Means stricter rules for people crossing the border for essential reasons.
New cases
Two of the new cases are at Kyogle, one at Casino and one at Tweed Shire. The New South Wales Health District said they were all affiliated with the Kyogle group.
A new case identified in Byron Bay is a family contact of the case announced Tuesday.
The health department said there were 14 active cases in northern NSW as of 8pm on Sept. 30.
Kyogle began the 11-day block at midnight, with restrictions scheduled to remain in place until they change nationwide on Oct. 11.
Home stay orders apply to anyone who has been on Kyogle LGA since Tuesday, September 21st.
Cross-party letter
Seven upper and lower house politicians from the Nationals, Liberals, Workers and Greens have urged the Queensland Deputy Prime Minister to ensure that residents in the Queensland-New South Wales border bubble will still be able to cross the border once NSWbegins to reopen.
Lismore LaborMP Janelle Saffin, who signed the cross-party letter, said she was not surprised that Kyogle went into blockage, but was concerned that the announcement occurred in a brief announcement and that local leaders were not consulted.
“We have to consult. All of us [north coast politicians and MPs] consult with each other here, so we just need better communication channels all the way. “
Cross-border commissioner James McTavish said Kyogle residents who needed to cross the border should be prepared.
“People need to make sure they are vaccinated if they want to get to work and if they are going to Queensland for things like medical appointments, they need to check with their provider before they leave to make sure their appointment will be respected. “
Businesses complain about closing “fast moving”
A number of local Kyogle businesses closed voluntarily on Thursday ahead of the expected block, which was announced at 6:00 p.m.
Kyogle Chamber of Commerce Vice President Sandra Binney said businesses were preparing for a deadlock, but not with such a brief announcement.
“Notifying for less than 6 hours to prepare for a jam for an 11-day period is important.”
The block also applies to other cities in Kyogle LGA that are currently COVID-free, including Woodenbong, Bonalbo and Tabulam.
“It will have a substantial impact on those cities and communities, and also on those businesses,” Ms Binney said.
The Uni campus closes after the staff member tests positive
Southern Cross University has closed its Lismore campus to Tuesda, Oct. 5 for deep cleaning after a staff member tested positive for COVID-19.
Chief marketing officer Dean Gould said the case was related to the Kyogle group and nine other people had been sent for testing and isolation as a result.
“He works in a lab, so some things are in our favor there,” Gould said.
“Works are quite solitary work and the individual wears masks, of course, so we hope that the potential for other people to come in contact with the virus is limited by some of those factors.”
The form is being uploaded …
Sources
2/ https://www.abc.net.au/news/2021-10-01/five-new-covid-cases-northern-rivers-kyogle-lockdown/100506322
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]