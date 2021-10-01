Five New COVID Cases in NSW’s North Rivers, Businesses Complain of ‘Easy Moving’ Closure

Five new cases of COVID-19 have been detected in NSW Northern Rivers in the most recent 24-hour reporting period.

The news comes as four-party North Coast politicians write to the Queensland government demanding more leniency over border restrictions.

The Queensland government confirmed this morning that Kyogle will be deployed in the restricted border area, effective from 1:00 a.m. Saturday.

Means stricter rules for people crossing the border for essential reasons.

New cases

Two of the new cases are at Kyogle, one at Casino and one at Tweed Shire. The New South Wales Health District said they were all affiliated with the Kyogle group.

A new case identified in Byron Bay is a family contact of the case announced Tuesday.

The health department said there were 14 active cases in northern NSW as of 8pm on Sept. 30.

Kyogle began the 11-day block at midnight, with restrictions scheduled to remain in place until they change nationwide on Oct. 11.

Home stay orders apply to anyone who has been on Kyogle LGA since Tuesday, September 21st.

Cross-party letter

Seven upper and lower house politicians from the Nationals, Liberals, Workers and Greens have urged the Queensland Deputy Prime Minister to ensure that residents in the Queensland-New South Wales border bubble will still be able to cross the border once NSWbegins to reopen.

Lismore LaborMP Janelle Saffin, who signed the cross-party letter, said she was not surprised that Kyogle went into blockage, but was concerned that the announcement occurred in a brief announcement and that local leaders were not consulted.

“It has to be hectic in Sydney, it has to be furious, but we have to be in control,” she said.

“We have to consult. All of us [north coast politicians and MPs] consult with each other here, so we just need better communication channels all the way. “

Lismore MP Janelle Saffin says regional communities need to be kept in place when things are “turbulent” in Sydney. ( Supplied: Janelle Saffin

Cross-border commissioner James McTavish said Kyogle residents who needed to cross the border should be prepared.

“People need to make sure they are vaccinated if they want to get to work and if they are going to Queensland for things like medical appointments, they need to check with their provider before they leave to make sure their appointment will be respected. “

Businesses complain about closing “fast moving”

A number of local Kyogle businesses closed voluntarily on Thursday ahead of the expected block, which was announced at 6:00 p.m.

Kyogle Chamber of Commerce Vice President Sandra Binney said businesses were preparing for a deadlock, but not with such a brief announcement.

“We are in almost unknown waters where this uncertainty is a real uncertainty and things can only happen in the movement of a switch in essence,” she said.

“Notifying for less than 6 hours to prepare for a jam for an 11-day period is important.”

The block also applies to other cities in Kyogle LGA that are currently COVID-free, including Woodenbong, Bonalbo and Tabulam.

“It will have a substantial impact on those cities and communities, and also on those businesses,” Ms Binney said.

The Uni campus closes after the staff member tests positive

Southern Cross University has closed its Lismore campus to Tuesda, Oct. 5 for deep cleaning after a staff member tested positive for COVID-19.

A staff member working in a laboratory at Southern Cross University tested positive for COVID-19. ( North Coast ABC: Leah White

Chief marketing officer Dean Gould said the case was related to the Kyogle group and nine other people had been sent for testing and isolation as a result.

“He works in a lab, so some things are in our favor there,” Gould said.

“Works are quite solitary work and the individual wears masks, of course, so we hope that the potential for other people to come in contact with the virus is limited by some of those factors.”

What you need to know about coronavirus:

