International borders will reopen in November with Scott Morrison to unveil reopening plan today

International travel bans will be lifted next month with Prime Minister Scott Morrison unveiling the reopening plan today.

Australia officially has international green light travel today, bringing forward the plan to lift international border bans by November in states that hit vaccination targets.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has announced the new framework that states will need to meet before agreeing to reopen international travel.

“It’s time to give Australians back their lives. We have saved lives. We have saved lives, but we must work together to ensure that Australians can regain the life they once had in this country,” they said. Morrison reporters from Canberra.

Morrison said Australia was moving towards Phase C of its reopening plan and would achieve that goal next month, when the country has 80 per cent of its population double-vaccinated.

A number of obstacles must be resolved before international flights can resume.

“First, we need quarantine pilots at home in New South Wales and South Australia to complete and be successful so they can reach the ladder,” Morrison said.

Second, the seven-day home quarantine can only be completed by Australian citizens and permanent residents who are fully vaccinated with a vaccine recognized by the TGA.

Sinovac and Covid Shield – both of which are widely used in Asia – will be recognized by the TGA.

The fourteen-day quarantine will still be in place for anyone who has not been fully vaccinated or vaccinated with a vaccine unknown to the TGA.

“We also offer facilitated commercial flights for Australians overseas to states and territories that agree to initiate quarantine trials at home,” Morrison said.

The Prime Minister said Australia was also working towards “traveling completely without quarantine to certain countries such as New Zealand when it is safe to do so”.

Third, Australians who want to travel abroad after the restrictions are lifted will need an internationally recognized proof of vaccination document.

“So this is another important step nationally. No surprises here … we told the Australians – we reach 80 percent, you can leave the country and you can come back again,” Morrison said.

“I will keep the deal with the Australians when it comes to the national plan.”

The Prime Minister first announced the closure of the border on 20 March 2020 for all non-citizens and non-residents.

Even Australian citizens, permanent residents and their immediate family had to apply for an exemption to travel and quarantine at a hotel for 14 days upon arrival at a cost of more than $ 3000.

The new rules for international travelers will allow travel for double-vaccinated Australians and require pre-flight Covid tests.

It will also require the removal of current international arrival limits that were set to manage quarantine at home.

Finance Minister Simon Birmigham said there would be a “cautious and staged” reopening of international borders that would link states that hit 80 percent of double adults.

“What we want to see in terms of international borders is that we finally reach the stage where people can once again move freely around the world with confidence,” he told Sky News.

“Especially for people who are fully vaccinated. As you are aware, there has been evidence of home quarantine in some parts of the country.

“There will be a cautious and staged approach. Obviously different states will hit vaccination targets at different times.”

NSW is expected to be the first out-of-grade taxi and passengers will be able to try a 7-day quarantine opportunity at home. Victoria is also in talks to reopen international travel.

The international border ban was in effect until December 17, but it will now be lifted a month earlier than previously planned.

But with states including Western Australia proposing to keep state borders closed as well, the decision means Australians are likely to be able to fly to Paris before they can travel to Perth.

It is a move that is expected to trigger a dramatic increase in Qanta flights to and from Australia before Christmas and could hold the key to helping thousands of stranded Australians return to their homes during the summer holidays.

The federal budget also predicted that the borders would remain largely closed until July 2022. The prime minister attributed the international border ban to saving thousands of lives.

“It saved over 30,000 lives in Australia,” he said this week in Washington.

“We also took action to save a living. And our economy has recovered strongly, even with the restrictions we have in place now. As they rise, then we will see our economy return strong. There is nothing wrong with our economy. “The only thing holding back is the limitations that are helping to save lives.”

But with NSW and Victoria now on track to reach 80 per cent doubled doses within weeks, Australia could open up much faster and talks are under way between the Prime Minister and Prime Ministers on how to achieve it as soon as possible. Possible.

NSW Prime Minister Gladys Berejiklian said this week that the hotel quarantine system was an idea that was “out of date” as the state plans to embrace a 7-day quarantine pilot program at home.

“If you are fully vaccinated with a vaccine that our authorities consider to be effective and safe, you will be able to quarantine at home. We are passing the pilot as we speak. But the hotel quarantine system for returned Australians has passed. “If you are fully vaccinated, you should be able to quarantine at home,” she told ABC Breakfast on Tuesday morning.

“I would be more than happy to welcome Australians home, fully vaccinated Australians will be able to quarantine at home in New South Wales. And no doubt every other state prime minister will have his own decisions about what he wants. “We make sure they go safely on a flight to their state. What happens after that is a matter for the prime minister of their state.”