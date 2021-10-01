PR Boutiques International Launches Podcast Series on Its PRBI Insider | tidings





NEW YORK, September 30, 2021 / PRNewswire-PRWeb / –September 29, 2021 Boutiques for International Public Relations (PRBI), a global network of PR boutique firms founded by leaders, has launched a four-part series on techniques to influence public opinion, in the podcast his, PRBI InsiderWith Each episode will feature a seasoned public relations practitioner to deliver proven out-of-the-box strategies. PRBI Insider Host Joy Scott, MBA, president and CEO i Public Relations Scott IN Angels, interviews four PR professionals with expertise in high stock situations that affect client success. Jeanette Darnauer of Darnauer Group Communications discusses community relations, public involvement techniques, and the engagement and benefits of such strategies; David Ball of Ball Consulting Group and the current PRBI President, shares expertise in using city municipalities to build support; Amy Rotenberg of Rotenberg Associates reveals proven approaches to mitigating and resolving certain types of high-risk crises through facilitated dialogue and consensus building; AND Paul Furiga of WordWrite and the PRBI treasury zeros in on the importance of telling a compelling story and building trust. “With the variety of crises and challenges we collectively faced last year, it has become clear that standard practices within our industry have either come and gone, or been set up to adapt to unique, high-stakes situations. “This PRBI Insider series allows members to share their invaluable knowledge, insights and timely expertise on communication techniques that resolve conflict, build trust and foster positive communication and collaboration,” says Scott. The four-part podcast series is now available for free on many platforms, including iHeartRadio AND iTunes, and at PR Boutiques International Web pagewith Want more knowledge? PRBI has also presented a series of videos that include interviews with executives of PRBI member firms by Tarunjeet Rattan, PRBI Board Member and Founder and Managing Partner of Public Relations Nucleus at IndiaVideo interviews, which cover a range of public relations topics, are available on the PRBI Facebook page. About PR Boutiques International PRBI is an international network of boutique public relations firms. Principles of member firms are experienced practitioners who have held senior positions in major PR agencies and / or corporations, but now put services first and work directly with clients. PRBI member firms excel at meeting a wide range of customer needs in a wide range of industries, with services including corporate public relations, consumer PR, healthcare PR, investor relations, crisis management, Business-to-business PR, economic development PR, non-profit PR, academic, government, financial, technological, PR, legal, multicultural and international PR. Member practitioners have earned the highest levels of professional awards, and boast qualifications ranging from senior doctorates to former top journalists to lawyers. They also represent memberships in the most important international relations and business associations. For more information, visit prboutiques.comwith Contact with the media Ellyn Caruso, CarusoPR, +1 (773) 612-6672, [email protected] BURIMI PR Boutiques International

