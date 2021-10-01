



Whether American students are studying abroad or international students are heading to the United States, successful outcomes depend on the right support and resources. The most effective way to secure them is to first understand what is needed. In July 2020, Wake Forest launched the program Center for International Research and International Student EngagementWith the RAISE Center is part of The Global Awakening Forest As far as is known, the RAFE WFUs Center is the first and only center of its kind in higher education, whose mission is to understand and enhance the experiences, engagement and development of international and international students. Similar to a research center, the RAISE Center oversees long-term research projects funded to generate large data sets for collaborators to answer key questions in the field. The RAISE Center also provides expertise on global competence and cultural response to grant proposals in a range of disciplines. Recent publications include: Factors associated with depression among international students in the US;

Social support and psychological well-being of international students; AND

The center is a source of data and research collaboration and expertise in engaging international students and abroad. Faculty, staff and students are encouraged to connect with us and consider joining ours various research teams supporting the Centers' mission, said Nelson Brunsting, director of the RAISE Center. We are in the process of developing the theory on global competence the ability to interact respectfully and effectively with people from different cultures and backgrounds, which supports our work abroad and the international engagement of students. By better understanding the interrelationships between our interconnected identities, global competence, university context, and cross-cultural engagement, we can support the sustainability and well-being of students abroad and internationally. The RAISE Center has several ongoing projects where faculty, staff and students can share their expertise. This includes: Designing the Knowledge Base in Overseas Study

RISE project, a longitudinal multi-institutional multi-institutional study of the experiences and well-being of international students in American universities

The GEO project, a longitudinal multi-wave study of the engagement and development of global competencies while studying abroad. Anyone interested in learning more about the Center and how to get involved in ongoing research collaboration should contact Nelson Brunsting at raisecenter @nullwfu.edu for information.

