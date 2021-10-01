Coders starting to create applications aimed at impact in the real world | MIT News

How can computer science be used to make the world a better place? It is a high question, but it pushes the team back The inventor of the MIT application, a virtual programming platform that allows young programmers of all ages to create their own applications.

After a year-long hiatus caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, the App Inventor team organized the second annual virtual Appathon for Good this summer, a marathon-like event during which over 1,000 coders used the App Inventor platform to create apps designed to help people in communities around the world. Participants in this year’s Appathon were aged 4 to 82 and were greeted by 86 countries.

Hal Abelson, 1922 Class Professor in the Department of Electrical Engineering in Computer Science, explains that one of the goals behind Appathon is to help highlight the importance of influence when it comes to designing new Artificial Intelligence systems. Thanks to advances in computer science, he says, it is now possible for high school students to create mobile apps that help people with everything from access to clean water to urban planning.

We are amazed at what the kids are doing this year and their visions for a better world, says Abelson. Kids are now using professional-grade tools to put themselves in the position of technology leaders.

From apps created to help improve mental health to hunger-focused food-sharing platforms and systems that help users avoid zombies in a dystopian future, Appathon participants showed how technology has the power to enable coders to make a significant difference in the world.

mental health

The impact of blockages, school closures and social isolation on the mental health of children and adolescents has been a growing concern during the Covid-19 pandemic. In an effort to help facilitate communication between children and their parents, a team of U.S.-based youth and adults participating in the Appathon for Good was developed lively, a platform that allows children to share their thoughts and feelings through a virtual broker.

Nowadays technology is so integrated throughout our lives, and children and teens are growing up using technology as a completely different means of expression. This fact can be used to improve parent-child communication, explains Bella Baidak, a 22-year-old graduate student who helped lead the Vividly team as a mentor, who took second place in the mixed category of young people and adults for their efforts.

Often teens can feel more comfortable making a post on social media about how they feel or texting a friend than having a face-to-face conversation with their parents, Baidak adds. When it comes to tangible topics, technology can be a more comfortable outlet for many teens. Although technology should definitely not be a substitute for face-to-face communication, an app like Vivid can certainly help break the ice.

Sophia Cho, a 17-year-old student in the US, created a platform that aims to help users maintain and improve their mental health, based on her experience using techniques such as meditation, exercise, goal setting and diary. The app, called Mentallia, provides a way for people to track what they are doing to help their mental well-being, and uses a points system to help motivate participation.

I like computer science and creating useful applications and programs. Many people also face a lot of stress every day, so I knew that by making the app I could help other people by also fulfilling one of the themes for Appathon, which was calculating action, Cho explains.

I plan to add an aspect of machine learning to Mentallia so that the app can find patterns between certain situations and users ’emotions and physical symptoms, and give tips on what to do, more or less, to alleviate any anxiety.

Inspired by a family friend with dementia, Louie Chiang, an 11-year-old student from Taiwan, developed the NoWorries app, which is focused on improving the quality of life for seniors. The app contains a memory game that users can play with their family photos.

[When users] play the game, they can look at the pictures and bring back old memories to make them happy, says Chiang about the inspiration for the game. He adds that in the future he hopes to focus on helping seniors by making more apps that can make their lives easier and happier.

starvation

A number of Appathon participants were also motivated to create platforms that address hunger and facilitate access to food pantries. Communitry, a food exchange platform created by a team of young people and adults from the Philippines, was created to serve as a hub for food pantries so that people in need can find help. The app also aims to connect community organizers looking to create local food sources. Community users can access a map to view food stores located around the world and find directions to nearby pantries.

Another app, called Love Plot, helps users find ways to get donated items for people who need them. The Love Plot allows people to submit requests for needed items and to charities to help them meet the need for special items, such as food, clothing or toys.

Cities of the future

Motivated by the desire to improve pedestrian conditions in Hong Kong, Nathan Lam, a 19-year-old student in Hong Kong whose team worked for MIT Hong Kong Innovation Node, and his teammates developed an application that uses live data from busy roads to help traffic lights work better for pedestrians. Lam noted that since red light running and jay walking are common in Hong Kong, he and his teammates were inspired to make a significant impact on daily life by improving the city traffic light system.

TheAppathon gave us the perfect opportunity to bring our idea to life and improve the ourapp community, explain Lam and his teammates. They add that they plan to implement some changes to their application in the coming months, such as using a better network device that supports a 5G connection to reduce network latency in data transfer, improving communication between traffic lights to increase the efficiency of complex junctions, and the inclusion of a priority index to allow emergency vehicles to clear traffic faster.

From traffic lights to visions of the future, some participants created platforms to help people survive in the dystopian world. From a tracker that can be used to help track and avoid zombies on a platform that explores what life might be like if we live among aliens and a community monitoring app for Moon dwellers, Appathon participants invented creative solutions for a took on futurism challenges.