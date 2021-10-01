Leonardo EMS Helicopter Overview Business Aviation News: International Aviation News





The world fleet for SAR / EMS helicopters numbers approximately 2600 units, there are more than 700 Leonardo rescue helicopters operating on all continents combining SAR and EMS tasks, and in particular over 110 Leonardo EMS helicopters in service in North America. Leonardo EMS and SAR helicopters allow missions to be carried out in all weather or environmental conditions, reducing pollutant emissions and intervention time to a minimum, guaranteeing operational availability 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Cost control through greater maintenance efficiency, skill and ability to reconfigure mission after mission, complete crew training solutions are among the additional capabilities considered essential by the market and offered by the Company. Today a modern rescue helicopter is required in response to major emergencies, transformed into a real flying hospital and also carries transport to the biocontinent. The AW family With the AW169, AW139 and AW189 models manufactured in Vergiate (Italy) (AW139 also in Philadelphia) and in a weight range between 4.6 and 8.6 tonnes, Leonardo certified and introduced the world’s first family of state-of-the-art helicopters, featured sharing the same design philosophy, certification and safety standards, access to support services. AW169 EMS The smallest and lightest type of the AW Family, the AW169, the latest arrival on the market, is the only last generation model in its class in over 30 years. The helicopter is designed to carry up to 10 passengers or two barrels and designed to offer the maximum degree of versatility, the AW169 features some innovative solutions such as a fully towable electric wheelchair (as an alternative to optional fixed landing gear and slides) , variable speed main rotor for greater efficiency in different flight phases. Performance enhancement and aerodynamics improvements will soon be introduced offering even greater power, more payload and flight characteristics. The large and unobstructed modular cabin allows full access to the patient’s body by physicians with the ability to install litter both transversely and longitudinally. The AW169 incorporates several new technology features in the rotor system, engines, avionics, transmission, and power generation and distribution systems. The aircraft is powered by a pair of Pratt & Whitney PW210A turbochargers which also have an auxiliary power unit (APU) module, ensuring the continuous operation of the environmental control system, radios and medical equipment when the rotors are stopped. The AW169 aircraft kit introduces the latest technology including a fully digital NVG-compliant cabin with three 8 ”x 10” (AMLCD) screens and touchscreen technology with enhanced 3D graphics capabilities for maximum situational awareness. A digital automatic flight control system (DAFCS) with Dual Flight Management System (FMS) minimizes crew load, allowing single / dual VFR / IFR operations. The aircraft kit also complies with satellite-based navigation, communication and surveillance requirements and has the ability to perform satellite-based IFR LPV access (vertical-guided locator performance) to maximize helicopter usage at all times. Aircraft that enhance safety such as Field Awareness Warning Systems, Air Collision Avoidance Systems and the unique Obstacle Detection System can be added to the standard aircraft configuration. Certified in 2015, nearly 240 AW169s have been ordered by customers worldwide to date to perform a range of missions including EMS / SAR, law enforcement, firefighting, electronic news gathering, services, VIP / corporate transportation , training and military missions. For EMS / SAR disaster relief or firefighting tasks, the AW169 was commissioned by operators in Italy, the United Kingdom, the United States, Japan, South Korea, Norway, and Sweden, among others. AW119 EMS in the American Market In the US market Leonardo Helicopters also counts on other types like AW119 for EMS tasks. The type is the first single-engine helicopter in decades to fully meet current IFR requirements without compromise, allowing pilots to use the aircraft safely in low visibility and challenging weather conditions, thanks to advanced aircraft from Genesys Aerosystems and redundant flight systems. The IWR-capable AW119 adds one more option and one ideal IFR entry point for commercial and public service operators who seek the highest level of safety and performance in tough conditions while keeping the engine economy single. Built at the Leonardo FAA Part 21 manufacturing facility in Philadelphia, the AW119 is perfectly suited to perform many roles, including EMS, services, firefighting, law enforcement, passenger transport, training, and government / military duties. Over 350 AW119 helicopters have been sold to over 130 customers in 40 countries.

