International borders will reopen after 18 months





The Therapeutic Goods Administration has now examined the data for CoronaVac (Sinovac) and Covishield (AstraZeneca / Serum Institute of India) products and has advised the government that they should be familiar with travel vaccines, along with Pfizer, AstraZeneca, Moderna and Janssen COVID – 19 vaccines. This decision does not mean that Sinovac and Covishield have the approval to surrender within Australia. Loading Morrison said the reopening of international borders should come as no surprise to anyone after being included in the national plan, published in late July. We told the Australians: we reach 80 percent, you can leave the country and you can come back again. If you are overseas, you should be able to return if you are a fully vaccinated Australian resident or citizen, he said. Victorian Prime Minister Daniel Andrews described the border proposal as a fantastic announcement by the Prime Minister. He predicted the federal government would offer flights from London to Melbourne next month and said Victoria was very eager to test quarantine systems at home. Loading I think where you are heading is a situation where NSW and Victoria will not only be open to each other and open inside, we will be open to the world as well. I think this is a very, very good thing, he said. Now we are moving to another stage [where] we will be open, not only for business, but we will be open to the world. Finance Minister Simon Birmingham said NSW would most likely achieve the vaccine target of 80 per cent ahead of others and could become the testing ground for allowing Australians to leave the country. There will be a cautious and staged approach as to what has been undertaken, he told Sky News. A new iPhone app that allows border officials to read QR code vaccination certificates appeared in the Apple Store this week, giving Australian officials the ability to scan international vaccination certificates once they become available within days. Loading About 210,679 Australians have been granted approval to fly overseas since March 2020, according to the Department of the Interior, with 122,131 applications rejected. Morrison said the federal government will continue to direct repatriation flights, which will land in any state or territory that complies with the seven-day quarantine system at home. The federal government will work with all jurisdictions to increase and then remove the boundaries of international arrivals. A Digital Passenger Statement which will apply to all passengers entering the country is currently only in the testing phase after the international firm TI Accenture was awarded the tender to disseminate the technology. Australians will need to download their international vaccination certificate from their MyGov accounts, a secure online portal that stores Australians’ personal information. It will be different from the local vaccine certificate that is already available on MyGov. Me Annika Smethurst

