NSW records 864 cases of COVID-19 and 15 deaths

NSW has endured its deadliest day of the COVID-19 pandemic with 15 victims, including a woman in her 50s who tested positive for the virus after she died.

Main points: There have been over 400 deaths from COVID-19 in SNW since the onset of the pandemic

There have been over 400 deaths from COVID-19 in SNW since the onset of the pandemic Over 87 percent of those aged 16 and over have had a vaccine dose

Over 87 percent of those aged 16 and over have had a vaccine dose Non-urgent day surgery will resume in private premises from next Tuesday

The state registered 864 new cases acquired in new countries with COVID-19 in 24 hours until 20:00 yesterday

NSW Health said of those who died, three were in their 50s, two in their 60s, two in their 70s, six in their 80s and two in their 90s.

Five of those who died had received two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine, nine had not been vaccinated and one had received one dose.

The woman in her 50s died at her home in southeastern Sydney.

Two of those who died got the virus at a nursing home, one at the Hawkesbury Living Aged Care Facility in Richmond and anotherat the Uniting Springwood Aged Care Facility.

Two people died after contracting the virus at the hospital, one at Mater Hospital and one at Westmead Hospital.

There have been 408 virus deaths in NSW since the onset of the pandemic.

People who are double-vaccinated cannot be considered close contacts under the proposed changes. ( ABC News: Kevin Nguyen

The state government is considering the changes which means that fully vaccinated people visiting certain COVID-19 exposure sites are no longer considered close contacts.

Under the proposed changes, those who have received two doses of the vaccine will not need to be isolated for two weeks if they come within one and a half meters of a COVID-positive case.

Contact would include shaking hands, hugging or kissing, in restaurants, shops or offices.

Random contacts who have rapid antigen tests for 14 days will also not be required to undergo PCR testing.

The instruction will not apply to family contacts, school or health care facilities, or environments where people are in the vicinity for extended periods.

NSW residents 64 percent fully vaccinated

Over 87 percent of people aged 16 and over have received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and 64 percent are now fully vaccinated.

NSW Health administered 26,530 COVID-19 vaccines in the 24 hours until 20:00 last night.

Sewage fragments have been found at Hastings Point and Home in the North River region, Quirindi in the Northwest Slopes region, and at Armidale and Tamworth in the Hunter region.

Authorities are warning residents in those areas to monitor symptoms, be tested and isolated if necessary.

Non-emergency day surgery will resume from next Tuesday at private facilities due to declining virus transmission from the community and rising vaccination levels, NSW Health said.

There are currently 1,055 people in hospital, 210 in intensive care and 104 in need of ventilation.

There were 112,334 COVID-19 tests reported as of 20:00 last night.

