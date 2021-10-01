After a year of delay due to the pandemic, Expo 2020 opens with a spectacular ceremony in Dubai

The COVID-delayed Dubai 2020 exhibition has been announced to the world with an extravagant opening ceremony titled by British pop star Ellie Goulding and Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli.

The largest city in the United Arab Emirates rich in oil kicked off its world fair on Thursday evening. The event, which was delayed one year due to the COVID-19 pandemic but retained its original name, starts on Friday and lasts until March 31, 2022.

The first exhibition for the MENA region (Middle East and North Africa) and is one of the largest events in the world that will take place in the midst of the pandemic, after the Summer Olympics in Tokyo organized without spectators.

The 1,080-hectare Expo 2020 site, which includes pavilions from 192 countries, has slowly taken shape amidst desert sand on the outskirts of Dubai since the city won the bid for this big event in 2013.

The opening ceremony, curated by Belgian director Franco Dragone known for his work with Cirque du Soleil took a select group of VIP guests on a high-tech journey through the natural world.

The event featured 900 cast members from 64 countries and about 1,000 crew. Organizers called it “the most immersive show in the world,” with 252 projectors displaying images in the 130-foot-wide, 67-meter-wide Al Wasl dome, the “jewel in the Expo crown.”

British singer Ellie Goulding performs during the opening ceremony of Expo 2020 on Thursday in Dubai. Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli also chaired the event. (Kamran Jebreili / Associated Press)

In addition to Goulding and Bocelli, who performed just one song each, Benin singer Anglique Kidjo, Saudi singer Mohammed Abdo, Chinese pianist Lang Lang and American singer Andra Day also took to the stage for the event. The heavy metaphor show followed the story of a young girl, which symbolized “hope”.

This hope can also be seen as a metaphor for the expectations Dubai has set at Expo 2020 to provide a much-needed boost to its economy and help it diversify away from its dependence on oil.

Dubai hopes the Expo will boost the economy

The country’s economy was hit when its real estate market collapsed after the global financial crisis, and has since tried to reposition itself as a hub for tourism and business.

Social reforms announced in 2019 decriminalized alcohol, suicide and living with a member of the opposite sex before marriage, while new long-term five-year, 10-year, pension visas and “golden” visas for VIPs allow immigrants to settle in a country that was formerly out of bounds for foreigners to settle permanently. Long-distance work visas announced amid the pandemic tried to lure digital nomads to take advantage of the UAE’s tax-free, five-star lifestyle.

A view of the Burj Khalifa and the downtown skyline in Dubai. Tourism is a key part of the city’s economy, which took a hit when its real estate market collapsed after the global financial crisis. (Mohammed Salem / Reuters)

Dubai relying on tourism opened its doors to international tourists in July 2020 after a brief but stringent blockade, and has been aggressively marketing itself as a safe travel destination ahead of the exhibition.

Dubai has reported 735,992 cases of COVID-19 and 2,097 deaths, but has been spared a more severe outbreak by its young population and large number of hospital beds. Its vaccination rates are also among the highest in the world, but it was also an early adopter of the Chinese Sinopharm vaccine, which has raised doubts about its effectiveness.

The UAE capital, Abu Dhabi, on the other hand, which is just an hour’s drive from Dubai, was closed by the rest of the country at the start of the pandemic by banning international tourists and setting up a land border, which seeking to pass a COVID-19 negative test. Abu Dhabi has been hit hard by the aftermath of the pandemic by its sovereign wealth fund, which manages its oil reserves and is estimated to be worth about $ 700 billion.

As Expo 2020 opens on Friday, Dubai has greatly eased COVID-19 physical distance and capacity rules, but it maintains a ban on dancing and orders masks to be worn inside and out. Temperatures currently reach around 38 degrees Celsius in the middle of the day in the UAE

Workers are seen next to the Expo 2020 logo before the opening ceremony. The 1,080-acre wide area is slowly taking shape amid a desolate sand on the outskirts of Dubai since the city won the bid for the big event in 2013. (Rula Rouhana / Reuters)

While Expo 2020 initially said visitors would not need to be vaccinated to visit the event, he withdrew just weeks later, announcing that a vaccination test or a valid PCR test would be required to enter. An on-site testing station for COVID-19 offers visitors free PCR tests, with results within six hours, or a quick test for 125 AED ($ 43 Cdn), with results available within 15 to 30 minutes.

Prior to the pandemic, Expo organizers predicted 25 million visitors to the event during its six-month stay. This number has not been adapted for its new dates and circumstances, but since then organizers are referring to “25 million visits”, which will include repeat visitors and people browsing the internet. The Expo digital offer has become a cornerstone of the event and Dubai reportedly wants these visitors to be included in the total attendance numbers.

The city is desperate for its visit numbers to be successful, with discounted tickets and easy-to-reach gifts. Those flying at Emirates Airlines, the UAE’s main carrier, are given a free Expo 2020 ticket on their flight. Each Expo staff was given five free gifts for the season, as well as dozens of one-day passes and discounts.

Many Dubai entities were granted free passage permits, and Dubai Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed announced this week that Dubai government employees would take six days of paid leave to visit the site.

The power of the stars is used to share the message

In 2019, EY auditors estimated that the event would contribute more than $ 33.4 billion to the country’s economy between 2013 and 2031, saying it would “encourage millions worldwide to visit the UAE by 2020.” and “will also stimulate travel and tourism and support economic diversification for years to come.”

Those forecasts have not been updated to take into account the pandemic. EY estimates that construction projects for the Expo will cost the UAE only $ 7 billion.

With so much riding in the event, the country has attracted some of the biggest stars in the world to share its message. Argentine star Lionel Messi is a global ambassador and a heavy CGI commercial featuring Australian actor Chris Hemsworth was released in recent weeks. Willy Wonka the melody of the theme and the appearance of a host of children dancing on screen without face masks. A disclaimer in one corner says, “This ad was filmed in 2019.”

Artists hold national flags during the opening ceremony of Dubai Expo 2020 on Thursday. The world fair contains pavilions from 192 countries. (Kamran Jebreili / Associated Press)

Emirates aircraft and public transport in the city bear the Expo logo for years.

But Dubai’s pandemic “business as usual” strategy can pay off.

Despite the layoffs of thousands of employees immediately after the pandemic, Emirates Airlines has increased its air routes, hiring thousands of staff on unpaid leave and asking those who have been left redundant if they would like to apply again. The real estate market in Dubai is said to be recovering after years of record low rent, fueled by the simple notion of potential foreign investment by visitors to Expo 2020.

But although world fairs were once historic events for a host city and a chance to showcase innovative technology (electricity, telephones, baby incubators, clean energy cars and X-ray machines were discovered at world fairs), the shelter of last of the Expos They did not get the same attention as their predecessors.

Dubai, however, believes his legacy will not necessarily be tangible and may have more to do with bilateral agreements and diplomatic talks.

But it has also created the world’s largest Ferris wheel, to continue with the theme of past years ’world fairs (the Seattle Space Needle and the Paris Eiffel Tower were built to mark their exhibition). Ain Dubai, at an altitude of 250 meters, has wiped out the world’s previous largest wheel, the 167-meter-high Roller in Las Vegas, but has been hit by delays caused by rumored design flaws that required repair.

The sun sets behind Ain Dubai, or Dubai Eye, the largest Ferris wheel in the world, in Dubai. At an altitude of 250 meters, the previous such structure in the world, Roller 167 meters High in Las Vegas, has been erased. (Kamran Jebreili / Associated Press)

Parts of the Expo will be held and go beyond the event, becoming District 2020, a technology center focused on the future and Dubai. However, most of the country pavilions will be dismantled.

The Canada offer at the event is located in the Sustainability District (there are three districts in this Expothe the other two are Mobility and Opportunity) and was designed by Toriyo-based Moriyama & Teshima Architects.

The pavilion is a spherical, grilled wooden structure that cost the country $ 21 million and is “inspired by the Canadian landscape and architectural elements of the Middle East.”