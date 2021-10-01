Covid Travel to Australia: Prime Minister Scott Morrison Unveils Plan to Reopen International Borders for Fully Vaccinated Citizens

(CNN) Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Friday, October 1 announced plans to reopen the country’s borders to fully vaccinated citizens and permanent residents, moving from a strict zero-Covid strategy to a viral lifestyle.

Morrison also said that with 55% of the country now fully vaccinated and first dose rates approaching 80%, the government “has completed plans so that Australian families can reunite, Australian workers travel in and out of our country, and we “We can work towards welcoming tourists back to our shores.”

“Many countries around the world have now safely reopened for international travel and it will soon be time for Australia to take the next step,” he added.

Australia’s tough restrictions, combined with localized measures including blockades, have helped the country control mostly Covid-19 within its borders. To date, Australia has reported more than 107,000 confirmed cases of the virus and 1,311 deaths, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

But as states and territories have tried to contain outbreaks of the highly contagious Delta variant in recent months, the Australian government said it was forced to reconsider its zero-Covid approach.

Under the plan outlined by Morrison on Friday, Australians and permanent residents would be allowed to quarantine at home – which would essentially remove the limits limiting the number of people allowed in the country. Those travelers will also face only seven days quarantine.

The move was “envisaged” to follow the completion of quarantine tests at home in two states, Morrison said.

“To reopen safely and stay open, we first need home quarantine pilots in New South Wales and South Australia to complete and be successful so that they can to play on the ladder. “

For those who are not vaccinated with an approved stroke, the 14-day quarantine in a government-run facility will still be in place.

The Australian Therapeutic Goods Administration had previously approved four vaccines – manufactured by Pfizer, AstraZeneca, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson. Morrison said Friday that two more had been added to the list since Friday – China’s Sinovac and India’s Covishield.

“Australian citizens and permanent residents who cannot be vaccinated – for example if they are under 12 or have a medical condition – will be treated as vaccinated for the purpose of their travel,” a government statement added.

Without mentioning an exact date, Morrison estimated that one Target 80% fully vaccinated set by the government as a condition that the border changes take effect are likely to be achieved sometime in November.

Thousands of Australians have been blocked overseas for months due to the difficult border conditions of the country, which has led to great disappointment among the citizens who thought that their country had abandoned them.

Last Christmas, some 39,000 Australians were unable to return to the country to celebrate the holiday.

While the new border opening will allow them to return, Morrison was less clear about when people who are not citizens or permanent residents will be able to visit the country.