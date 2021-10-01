International
Covid Travel to Australia: Prime Minister Scott Morrison Unveils Plan to Reopen International Borders for Fully Vaccinated Citizens
(CNN) Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Friday, October 1 announced plans to reopen the country’s borders to fully vaccinated citizens and permanent residents, moving from a strict zero-Covid strategy to a viral lifestyle.
Morrison also said that with 55% of the country now fully vaccinated and first dose rates approaching 80%, the government “has completed plans so that Australian families can reunite, Australian workers travel in and out of our country, and we “We can work towards welcoming tourists back to our shores.”
“Many countries around the world have now safely reopened for international travel and it will soon be time for Australia to take the next step,” he added.
But as states and territories have tried to contain outbreaks of the highly contagious Delta variant in recent months, the Australian government said it was forced to reconsider its zero-Covid approach.
Under the plan outlined by Morrison on Friday, Australians and permanent residents would be allowed to quarantine at home – which would essentially remove the limits limiting the number of people allowed in the country. Those travelers will also face only seven days quarantine.
The move was “envisaged” to follow the completion of quarantine tests at home in two states, Morrison said.
“To reopen safely and stay open, we first need home quarantine pilots in New South Wales and South Australia to complete and be successful so that they can to play on the ladder. “
For those who are not vaccinated with an approved stroke, the 14-day quarantine in a government-run facility will still be in place.
The Australian Therapeutic Goods Administration had previously approved four vaccines – manufactured by Pfizer, AstraZeneca, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson. Morrison said Friday that two more had been added to the list since Friday – China’s Sinovac and India’s Covishield.
“Australian citizens and permanent residents who cannot be vaccinated – for example if they are under 12 or have a medical condition – will be treated as vaccinated for the purpose of their travel,” a government statement added.
Last Christmas, some 39,000 Australians were unable to return to the country to celebrate the holiday.
While the new border opening will allow them to return, Morrison was less clear about when people who are not citizens or permanent residents will be able to visit the country.
Sources
2/ https://www.cnn.com/travel/article/australia-international-travel-borders-intl-hnk/index.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]