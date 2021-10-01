The ‘Fake News’ bill in South Korea is hidden amid protests

SEOUL President Moon Jae-in and his Democratic Party in South Korea have spent months vowing to erase what they have called fake news in the media. But lawmakers had to postpone voting on a new bill this week when they ran into a problem: no one can agree on exactly how to do it.

The party of Mr. Moons, who controls the majority in Parliament, introduced the bill in August, announcing it as one of the last major reforms of his administration before the end of his five-year term in May. The bill sparked protests from local media and international human rights groups who warned it would discourage journalists from investigating corruption sandals and have a creepy effect on press freedoms.

Spreading unverified news reports is not just for South Korea. As more people consume news online, often taking what they find on social media as real and credible, the problem of misinformation has become global, deepening political divisions and complicating efforts to preserve electoral integrity and fight the pandemic . But the government’s efforts to stem the flow of misinformation have raised questions about free speech, censorship and democratic backwardness.

Hardly a day goes by without newspapers and social media accounts in South Korea reporting on weak sources of corruption, which candidates in the presidential race in the coming years have called fake news. The fight intensified after Cho Kuk, a key ally of Mr Moon, resigned as justice minister in 2019 amid allegations of ethical wrongdoing and financial misconduct by his family. The scandal shocked the administration of Mr. Moons and Mr. Chos’s supporters and critics accused each other of spreading false information to influence public opinion.