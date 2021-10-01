International
The ‘Fake News’ bill in South Korea is hidden amid protests
SEOUL President Moon Jae-in and his Democratic Party in South Korea have spent months vowing to erase what they have called fake news in the media. But lawmakers had to postpone voting on a new bill this week when they ran into a problem: no one can agree on exactly how to do it.
The party of Mr. Moons, who controls the majority in Parliament, introduced the bill in August, announcing it as one of the last major reforms of his administration before the end of his five-year term in May. The bill sparked protests from local media and international human rights groups who warned it would discourage journalists from investigating corruption sandals and have a creepy effect on press freedoms.
Spreading unverified news reports is not just for South Korea. As more people consume news online, often taking what they find on social media as real and credible, the problem of misinformation has become global, deepening political divisions and complicating efforts to preserve electoral integrity and fight the pandemic . But the government’s efforts to stem the flow of misinformation have raised questions about free speech, censorship and democratic backwardness.
Hardly a day goes by without newspapers and social media accounts in South Korea reporting on weak sources of corruption, which candidates in the presidential race in the coming years have called fake news. The fight intensified after Cho Kuk, a key ally of Mr Moon, resigned as justice minister in 2019 amid allegations of ethical wrongdoing and financial misconduct by his family. The scandal shocked the administration of Mr. Moons and Mr. Chos’s supporters and critics accused each other of spreading false information to influence public opinion.
Mr Moon said last week that the country needed a stronger measure to combat fake news and false reports that have done much harm to the state and individuals. He then began distancing himself from the bill as concerns arose at home and abroad.
Journalists’ unions in South Korea, who are usually sympathetic to Mr Moon’s liberal government, have criticized the bill. The main conservative opposition, the People’s Power Party, called it a dictatorial attempt by Mr.’s government. Moons to shut down unfriendly media.
Local media and international rights groups have also spoken out against him, warning that vague definitions of untrue reports, harm and malicious intent would lead to self-censorship among journalists and restrict the publication of unpopular and minority opinions.
Mr. Moons’s party has dropped a list of recent bills aimed at erasing misinformation, including false stories on sensitive historical topics. Some of the bills have already become law.
The bill that was postponed this week was aimed at print, online and broadcast media. He proposed a revision of the South Korean Press Arbitration Act that would allow local courts to impose damages on media outlets that deliberately publish false news or are grossly negligent or infringe on personal rights, cause property damage or cause inconvenience. psychological.
The bill called for punitive damages of up to five times the actual loss caused by reporting fake news. Mr Moons’s party hoped the big fines would force the media to take the fact-finding process more seriously.
Disproportionate sanctions such as heavy fines can have a significant effect on freedom of expression in South Korea, which is already restricted by defamation criminal laws that need to be removed, Human Rights Watch said in a statement.
Speaking to reporters last week, Irene Khan, the UN special rapporteur on freedom of expression and opinion, expressed concern that the amendment vaguely defined fake news and that violators would face a disproportionate punishment.
On Tuesday evening, the Moons party acknowledged that the bill was too dangerous to pass as it was. Lawmakers agreed to annul the bill and allow opposing parties to continue negotiations until the end of the year.
Even before the new bill was introduced, victims of fake news in South Korea were able to seek redress, including corrections and compensation. They can also sue news organizations for defamation, which is a criminal offense in the country. Supporters of the new bill said the financial penalties in South Korea were too small.
Between 2009 and 2018, 2,220 civil lawsuits were filed seeking compensation for false news. Less than 40 percent of them resulted in financial repayments, which averaged $ 16,600, according to the data by the Press Arbitration Commission. Nearly half of the victims who acquired the settlements were paid $ 4,260 or less.
IN a survey Last year by Media Today, an online news publication, four-fifths of the 1,000 respondents supported imposing punitive damages on the media for publishing misinformation.
News organizations have complained that the new law will allow courts to take into account an organization’s income when awarding damages, meaning that major and most influential major broadcasters and newspapers have the resources to do investigative work. are likely to face the most severe damage.
Mr. Moons’ ruling camp has been in a tough relationship with South Korea’s biggest newspapers for some time. The newspapers, which are all conservative, have been highly critical of the policies and scandals surrounding Mr Moons’s administration.
On Tuesday, the ruling party vowed not to give up severe punitive damages for publishing misinformation.
We can no longer claim that there is nothing wrong with irresponsible news leading businesses to bankruptcy and destroying the lives and reputations of individuals, said Song Young-gil, the party leader in August. He said comparing the bill to closing the press was tantamount to demanding the right to publish fake and manipulated news.
