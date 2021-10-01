NHS test sites will open in shopping malls and stadiums in England NHS





NHS tests and scans will be provided at football stadiums and shopping malls to help cope with the backlog caused by the coronavirus pandemic. The health service is launching 40 diagnostic centers with one store across England, which will perform a wide range of health checks following referrals from GPs. Some of the sites will be erected on existing buildings, including a reusable retail store in Poole, Falmer Stadium home of Brighton and Hove Albion football clubs and the Glass Works Mall in Barnsley. The scheme, backed by a 350m government investment, aims to provide about 2.8m scans in its first year of operation. The centers will be staffed by professional teams including nurses and radiographers and will be open seven days a week. As the number of cancer tests has returned to levels seen before March 2020, the NHS said the centers will help treat waste accumulated during the pandemic. It is also hoped that the centers will help physicians make early diagnoses for patients through more direct access to a full range of diagnostic tests, reduce hospital visits and therefore the risk of Covid transmission, shorten the waiting time and help meet emissions targets by providing multiple tests in one visit thus reducing the number of trips patients have to make. The centers will start providing services over the next six months, with some already in operation and will be fully operational by March 2022. Health Secretary Sajid Javid said: Handling waiting lists will require new and more innovative ways to provide the services people need. This is why they were making control easier and more convenient. Our new community diagnostic centers will bring those crucial tests close to home, including in the communities that need them most. They will help enable early diagnosis, allowing us to catch cancer and other issues as quickly as possible, and save more lives. The centers are one of the recommendations from Prof. Sir Mike Richards, the NHS’s first national director of cancer, who conducted a review of diagnostic services as part of the NHS Long-Term Plan, published last year. He said: The pandemic brought to the forefront the need to review the way we provide diagnostic services and so I am absolutely pleased to see one of the key recommendations of my report becoming a reality for patients so quickly. I have no doubt that many people will benefit from these new NHS community diagnostic centers by combining many tests in one convenient place. Amanda Pritchard, NHS Chief Executive Officer, said: NHS staff has continued to provide routine care throughout the pandemic, along with treating approximately 450,000 critically ill Covid patients in hospital, and the proliferation of these community diagnostic centers will help us help us discover problems faster, when they are more easily addressed.

