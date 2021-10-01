The Dubai Exhibition opens, bringing the first World’s Fair to the Middle East

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) After eight years of planning and billions of dollars in spending, the First World Fair in the Middle East opened in Dubai on Friday, with the hope that monthly extravagances attract both visitors and global attention in the desert. turned into a dream.

Called Expo 2020, the event was postponed for a year due to the coronavirus outbreak last year. While this may have an impact on the number of people gathering in the UAE, the six-month exhibition offers Dubai an important opportunity to display its unique East-dating-West attraction as a place where everyone is welcome for business.

Not long ago, the 1,080-acre (438-acre) exhibition site was barren desert. Less than a decade later, it is a futuristic landscape with robots, a new subway station, multi-million dollar pavilions and so-called neighborhoods with names like sustainability and opportunity, all built, like most of the Gulf, by immigrants low cost. workers.

Organizers say 192 places are represented at the exhibition. The U.S. pavilion will feature a replica of the Space X Falcon 9 rocket. The Italian pavilion houses a 3D replica of Michelangelo’s biblical hero, David, who is 17 feet (5.2 meters) tall. Other attractions include an African food hall, an Egyptian royal zombie, concerts and shows from around the world, and the option to dine on a $ 500 three-course meal with glowing kitchen in the dark.

Ever since it first appeared in London in 1851, world fairs have long been an opportunity for nations to meet, exchange ideas, display inventions, promote culture, and build business connections.

For more than a century, these global exhibitions have captured the imagination and displayed some of humanity’s most important innovations. The first World’s Fair held in the United States in 1876 debuted the Alexander Graham Bells telephone, typewriter, a mechanical calculator, and the Heinz Ketchup. Held in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, that fair attracted nearly 10 million people at a time when the entire American population was estimated to be just 40 million. One of its main buildings, the Memorial Hall, is now a museum.

Other fairs featured inventions such as sewing machines, elevators, carbonated soda, Ferris wheels and, in 1939 in New York, televisions. People traveled a lot for the chance to see a view of the world in ways they could not access.

The exhibition of these years is taking place in the midst of a global pandemic, when an unknown number still works and studies remotely and connects to the world virtually. It is unclear how many visitors Dubai can attract and how many exhibitions will stimulate its tourism-driven economy.

To access the exhibition site, visitors will need to show a negative PCR test or evidence of COVID-19 vaccination.

So what is a World Fair in this not-so-post-pandemic year of 2021?

The ruler of Dubai and the force behind the transformation of the emirates, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, says Expo 2020 is a chance to showcase the best of human excellence.

It provides a platform to create a united worldwide effort to build a more sustainable and prosperous future for all of humanity, he told guests at the opening ceremony of the exhibition. Thursday evening.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the crown prince and de facto ruler of the UAE’s seat of power, Abu Dhabi, used his speech to emphasize the ethos of this land as a meeting point for cultures and tolerance.

Whether Iran or Israel, any nation is welcome at the Dubai exhibition.

Human Rights Watch, however, says organizers are promoting an inaccurate image of the UAE as an open and tolerant country for public relations purposes. Instead, she said in a scathing report that abusive authorities forcefully curb all peaceful criticism and dissent in the country, imprisoning activists and conducting widespread internal surveillance programs.

The UAE has undertaken a decade-long effort to whitewash its reputation on the international stage, the rights group said.

The exhibition site will try to dazzle visitors with a central dome, marketed as the world’s largest 360-degree projection screen. Its construction required 13.5 miles of steel.

Some structures of the World Fair remain iconic markers of human travel and our industrial evolution. Nothing more than the Eiffel Tower, which was built in Paris, not only to be the tallest structure in the world at the time, but to serve as the entrance to the 1889 World’s Fair. Millions of people are still drawn to this wonder of wrought iron lattice work, the image of which today floods social media sources.

The Space Needle in Seattle, Washington, built for the 1962 World’s Fair, is another structure of constant importance and allure.

While most of the fairs were held in Europe and the United States, none had been hosted in the Middle East so far.

