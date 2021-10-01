International
Police need to regain public confidence following the Sarah Everard case, says minister | police
Police will have to work hard to rebuild public confidence after the murder of Sarah Everard serving Officer Wayne Couzens, a minister said after Scotland Yard said people detained by a single city clothing officer should challenge legitimacy Theirs.
Couzens, who joined the Metropolitan Police in 2018, was sentenced to a rare life sentence Thursday for the abduction, rape and murder of 33-year-old Everard as she was returning home in south London in March.
Met announced Thursday night that he would no longer deploy personal clothing officers after the hearing said Couzens had used blocking rules to falsely arrest Everard during the abduction.
On Friday, Police Minister Kit Malthouse told Sky News: [The police] admit that this has dealt a devastating blow to the trust that people have in police officers, but also in the Met police in particular.
For those thousands and thousands of cops out there who will have to work harder to gain the trust of the public it is a very, very difficult time.
Met has encouraged members of the public to challenge plain-clad police officers if they ever approach them, asking where the officers’ colleagues are, where they came from, why they are there and exactly why they are stopping or talking to them.
They also suggest verifying the police officer by asking to listen to their radio operator or by asking to speak to the radio operator yourself.
All officers, of course, will know about this case and will look forward to such interaction so infrequently that it may be that members of the public are more understanding and distrustful than they previously would have been, and should and will expect more questions to be asked, the force said in a statement.
The advice was issued after pressure was put on metropolitan police commissioner Cressida Dick to resign over the case, which has sparked a national protest for the safety of women on Britain’s streets.
Conservative MP Caroline Nokes, Labor MP Harriet Harman and Liberal Democratic MP Wera Hobhouse are among those calling for Met’s sacked chief to resign.
Malthouse backed the commissioner on Friday, adding that the role was one of the most difficult jobs in the country.
What I want in a police chief is when terrible disasters like this happen, I want a police chief who is transparent, willing to learn, willing to change and convinced and committed not to be a protector against the failures of the organization and that’s what they were looking at in Cressida Dick, he said.
She is a dedicated and talented and dedicated police officer who is leading the metropolitan police to ever higher standards of caring for, improving and fighting crime.
On Thursday, a former senior Met officer said women in police were afraid to report their male colleagues misbehaving for fear they would be abandoned if they needed help.
Parm Sandhu, a former chief inspector at the Met, said she was offended when she raised concerns about how she was treated. She told BBC Radio 4s World One: The police service is very sexist and misogynistic. Many women will not report to their colleagues.
What happens is that male police officers will close ranks and the fear that most female police officers have is that when you call for help, press the emergency button or your radio, they will not show up and you will get hit on the street.
Sources
2/ https://www.theguardian.com/uk-news/2021/oct/01/police-must-win-back-public-confidence-after-sarah-everard-case-says-minister
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]