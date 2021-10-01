Police will have to work hard to rebuild public confidence after the murder of Sarah Everard serving Officer Wayne Couzens, a minister said after Scotland Yard said people detained by a single city clothing officer should challenge legitimacy Theirs.

Couzens, who joined the Metropolitan Police in 2018, was sentenced to a rare life sentence Thursday for the abduction, rape and murder of 33-year-old Everard as she was returning home in south London in March.

Met announced Thursday night that he would no longer deploy personal clothing officers after the hearing said Couzens had used blocking rules to falsely arrest Everard during the abduction.

On Friday, Police Minister Kit Malthouse told Sky News: [The police] admit that this has dealt a devastating blow to the trust that people have in police officers, but also in the Met police in particular.

For those thousands and thousands of cops out there who will have to work harder to gain the trust of the public it is a very, very difficult time.

Met has encouraged members of the public to challenge plain-clad police officers if they ever approach them, asking where the officers’ colleagues are, where they came from, why they are there and exactly why they are stopping or talking to them.

They also suggest verifying the police officer by asking to listen to their radio operator or by asking to speak to the radio operator yourself.

All officers, of course, will know about this case and will look forward to such interaction so infrequently that it may be that members of the public are more understanding and distrustful than they previously would have been, and should and will expect more questions to be asked, the force said in a statement.

The advice was issued after pressure was put on metropolitan police commissioner Cressida Dick to resign over the case, which has sparked a national protest for the safety of women on Britain’s streets.

Conservative MP Caroline Nokes, Labor MP Harriet Harman and Liberal Democratic MP Wera Hobhouse are among those calling for Met’s sacked chief to resign.

Malthouse backed the commissioner on Friday, adding that the role was one of the most difficult jobs in the country.

What I want in a police chief is when terrible disasters like this happen, I want a police chief who is transparent, willing to learn, willing to change and convinced and committed not to be a protector against the failures of the organization and that’s what they were looking at in Cressida Dick, he said.

She is a dedicated and talented and dedicated police officer who is leading the metropolitan police to ever higher standards of caring for, improving and fighting crime.

On Thursday, a former senior Met officer said women in police were afraid to report their male colleagues misbehaving for fear they would be abandoned if they needed help.

Parm Sandhu, a former chief inspector at the Met, said she was offended when she raised concerns about how she was treated. She told BBC Radio 4s World One: The police service is very sexist and misogynistic. Many women will not report to their colleagues.

What happens is that male police officers will close ranks and the fear that most female police officers have is that when you call for help, press the emergency button or your radio, they will not show up and you will get hit on the street.