Australia is accelerating plans to lift pandemic travel bans





Australia will lift its travel bans on international travel in November under a plan outlined by Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Friday. It is the second time in 10 days that officials have accelerated countries’ plans to ease travel restrictions. Until last month, Australia was ready to keep its borders closed until 2022. Tourism Minister Dan Tehan said afterwards that they could reopen by Christmas. Once the borders begin to open, fully vaccinated Australian citizens and permanent residents will continue to be quarantined at home for seven days after entry. Foreign tourists will not be able to visit immediately, but the government said it was working to allow them to enter. It’s time to give Australians back their lives, Morrison said, announcing that he would begin to change a policy that since March 2020 has allowed only a few Australians and others to enter the country and blocked all travel abroad. in addition to essential work.

Australia’s Covid tough restrictions, including its strict border rules and local blockades, have been praised for helping control infections, but have also divided families. As vaccinations accelerate, Morrison is urging state leaders to ease blockade measures that have challenged the economy and subjected more than half the population to strict blockade orders for months. The moves come amid a recent rise in infections nationwide. In Victoria, the state that includes Melbourne, authorities reported a record 1,438 daily cases on Thursday, a third of which were tracked at illegal social gatherings, including the celebrations for the last weekend of the Australian Super Bowl. Starting next month, different regions will reopen at different times according to the vaccination rate. States and territories will be able to reopen for international travel once they have fully vaccinated 80 percent of their eligible residents. New South Wales, which includes Sydney, is well on its way to being the first region to cross the 80 per cent threshold and could become the first test of Mr Morrisons’ push to allow Australians to travel internationally. According to data published by Australian officials, the state has fully vaccinated about 65.2 percent of its eligible residents.

About 44 per cent of Australia’s population is fully vaccinated, according to the Our World in Data project at the University of Oxford.

