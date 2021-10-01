



KUZHIN, ON, October 1, 2021 / PRNewswire / – Of Canada Independent third-party cannabis leader Nicotine, NHP and fast food testing company Labstat International Inc. announced today the further expansion of their comprehensive cannabis testing capabilities, becoming the first laboratory offering full-width regulatory testing, Canada-wide. Since 1976, Labstat International Inc. is recognized as one of the world’s leading consumer product testing laboratories, specializing in analytical chemistry, in-vitro toxicology, microbiology and method development. Originally known for their nicotine space skills, Labstat established their cannabis testing operations in 2015. By building Edmonton, Alberta the success of the facility; Labstat has now opened a whole new cannabis testing facility in Kitchener, Ontario which will help to further serve their full Canadian clientele nationwide, across multiple geographical locations. Labstat has significantly evolved their cannabis testing capabilities to address most of the common customer requirements demanded across the industry. They did this by building a whole new, state-of-the-art structure using unparalleled automation, fully data-driven, capable of satisfying the highest throughput and volume, and created by applying and applying the principles of Proven of an assembly line ‘process. The first laboratory to offer full-width cannabis regulatory tests, Canada-wide. “I’m proud to see our team further expand our cannabis offer as we open our new lab OntarioWith Since obtaining a license to conduct analytical testing for cannabis in 2019, we have remained committed to advancing our scientific capabilities and are well positioned to provide these services to our seafront clients. I am excited about our future and the added value it brings to our customers and the growing cannabis industry. “Tha Michael Bond, President of Labstat. When it comes to cannabis testing skills, Labstat is on top of excellence. Their surgeries are capable of testing all cannabinoid-based products including dried flowers, extracts, isolates, foods, and even cannabis health products. Going a step further, their verified and verified methodologies have proven to be highly capable of obtaining consistently accurate results on microbiology, cannabinoid potency, heavy metals, pesticides, solvents, drying loss ( moisture), foreign matter, terpene profiles and feed panels Having said that, Labstat has and will continue to proudly offer its customers comprehensive emission tests for all steam, heat and combustible products. Labstat’s reputation as a global leader has been well earned over the past 45 years of service. As a center for scientific excellence, Labstat is pleased to have over 10 doctoral scientists on staff, over 50 GC / MS and over 9 LC / MS instrument systems, and a full team of statistics ready to evaluate and report on each project. When it comes to choosing a partner for lab testing, Labstat ensures you are the perfect partner. About Labstat International Inc. Labstat is proud to be part of Certified Group, a network of best-in-class companies, all experts in their unique specialties, converging to help simplify analytical testing and regulatory compliance for businesses in highly regulated markets. Known as the world gold standard in analytical excellence, Labstat was founded in 1976 and began testing cannabis products in 1981 with their first study commissioned by Health Canada and related publication. Since then, they have enhanced their analytical skills in a wide range of technical fields ranging from cannabis aerosol analysis to steam-burning equipment and products that do not burn heat, to cannabis smoke and vapor. Labstat is one ISO / IEC 17025: 2017 accredited and the Health Canada testing licensing facility. For more information visit www.labstat.com, Or follow us Tweet, or LinkedInwith View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/labstat-international-inc-expands-their-canadian-cannabis-testing-capilities-301389335.html SOURCE Labstat International Inc.

