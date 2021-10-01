Australia to reopen its international border after 18-month ban | World News





Australia will begin reopening its international border from November, allowing fully vaccinated travelers into the country. Only Australian citizens and permanent residents will be able to enter early, and they will need to be quarantined for seven days. Prime Minister Scott Morrison said individual states would have to reach vaccination rates above 80% before flights could arrive freely at their airports. Speaking at a televised press conference, Morrison said: “It’s time to give Australians back their lives. “We have saved lives. We have saved lives, but we must work together to ensure that Australians can regain the life they once had in this country.” Under the plan, Australians who are fully vaccinated will be able to travel abroad and complete a seven-day quarantine at home when they return. People who are not vaccinated will be required to do a 14 day quarantine at a hotel when they return. Morrison said his government was working towards traveling without quarantine to countries such as New Zealand when “it’s safe to do so”. An Australian government source said plans were being discussed to allow foreign visitors to enter the country – but it was not yet possible to set a timetable. Australia’s international border was closed in March 2020. Since then, only a limited number of people have been allowed to leave the country for critical business or humanitarian reasons. Strict Australian border closure has been credited with keeping deaths and infections relatively low. It has recorded just over 107,000 cases of COVID-19 and about 1,300 deaths since the pandemic began. The country on Friday reported 2,084 new cases of COVID-19, most of which were detected in New South Wales and the states of Victoria.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.sky.com/story/australia-set-to-reopen-its-international-border-after-18-month-ban-12422653 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos