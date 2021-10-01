International Flights Latest News Today: India Will Soon Resume Commercial Flights With This Country





New Delhi: While a large number of Indians are still stranded in Afghanistan, the Center is said to be considering allowing commercial flight operations from Kabul to India soon. The last commercial flight between India and Afghanistan was operated by Air India on the Kabul-Delhi route on August 15, the day Kabul fell to the Taliban. Afghanistan’s airspace was declared “uncontrolled” by the Taliban-controlled Afghanistan Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) on August 16. Conversely, the Taliban took full control of Kabul airport on August 31 after the last group of US forces withdrew from Afghanistan on August 30.Read also – Taliban restore women’s rights in at least 32 different areas Officials said the Director General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) in India has received a letter from the civil aviation wing of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan requesting permission for Afghan national carriers to resume planned commercial flights between the two countries. The letter dated 7 September 2021 also mentioned that Kabul Airport has become operational. Read Also – Turkey, Uzbekistan resume flights to Kabul; India has not yet decided on the resumption of services What does the letter say? Read also – Time to worry again? India registers 23,529 new COVID cases, 24% higher than yesterday “As you are well informed, Kabul airport was recently damaged and (left) dysfunctional by US troops prior to their withdrawal,” Akhunzada said in a letter, to CAA Acting Minister Alhaj Hameedullah. Akhunzada. “The purpose of this letter is to maintain the smooth movement of passengers between the two countries based on the signed MoU and our national carriers (Afghan Ariana airline and Kam Air) intend to start their scheduled flights. Therefore, the CAA of Afghanistan “It urges you to facilitate their commercial flights. The civil aviation of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan ensures its highest security,” he added. While the DGCA has not yet made a final decision on the matter, officials also said the government is considering the request in view of the stranded Indians. About 2,000 Indian workers are still trapped in the war-torn nation According to sources, about 2,000 Indian workers were employed on various development projects in Afghanistan and about 50 per cent of them were unable to make contact with the Indian authorities who facilitated the evacuations. Many Indian traders also chose to stay there at the time, sources added. However, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs had said that a small number of Indians had been stranded in the war-torn country, reiterating that the evacuation of the remaining Indians from Afghanistan would depend on the resumption of special or commercial flights once the airport became operational. Kabulit.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.india.com/news/world/international-flights-latest-news-today-1-october-2021-indian-government-to-take-big-decision-soon-vande-bharat-mission-read-details-here-5000954/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos