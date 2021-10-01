Sarah Everard murder: London police criticized after warning women to be wary of lone officers





Prosecutors said Everard was on her way to her London home on March 3 when she was serving with police officer Wayne Couzens using his police ID and handcuffs to trick her into getting into his car on the pretext that she had violated Covid-19 rules. He raped her and strangled her with his police belt later that evening.

Couzens was sentenced on Thursday to life in prison, which is very rare in the UK and reserved for extremely serious crimes. It means that the defendant is never considered on parole.

At a news conference Thursday, Metropolitan Police Assistant Commissioner Nick Ephgrave said, “Most Metropolitan Police officers patrol and perform their duty in uniform in the company of other police officers.”

He added that while officers sometimes patrol in plain clothes, plain clothes officers “almost invariably … are placed in pairs or larger groups”.

“It’s very unusual for a plain clothes cop to decide on their own, and even more unusual for them to engage with a member of the public themselves,” Ephgrave said. Met added in a written statement made Thursday that if anyone is approached by a single plain clothes officer, he should “seek further assurance about that officer’s identification and intentions,” asking “some very demanding questions.” to that officer. “ Recommended questions are: “Where are your colleagues? Where did you come from? Why are you here?, And exactly why do you stop or talk to me?” The statement added that those who approached them should “try to ask for an independent verification of what they are saying, if they have a radio to ask to hear the voice of the operator, even ask to speak on the radio with the operator to say who you are and for them to verify that you are with a genuine officer, acting legitimately. “ “If after all this you feel in real and imminent danger and do not believe that the officer is who they say they are, for whatever reason, then I would say you should ask for help — shouting at a passerby, running in a house, knocking on a door, rocking a bus down or if you can do it by calling 999. “ However, the Met has been criticized by some women’s rights groups and opposition MPs for the councils. “The statement from Met, and this advice in particular, shows a fundamental lack of insight into the issue of women’s security with the police. It does not even recognize the great power imbalance between a police officer and someone they are arresting,” the Equality Party said. The women said on Twitter. Jenny Batt, a local Liberal Democrat councilor in London’s Sutton district, wrote on Twitter: “Since Met released this advice it shows how far they have failed and how much trust and legitimacy they have lost among women. Information comes out about Couzens & interactions “His role with other officers is to add that. We need a complete overhaul of police verification procedures.” “After his arrest, as the public expected, we reviewed it [Couzens’] verification This review confirmed that he passed the verification processes. However, it was also revealed that one of a series of checks may not have been carried out correctly, “Met said in a press release Thursday. Opposition Labor MP Angela Rayner wrote on Twitter in response to the advice: “What is happening at the head of the Metropolitan Police? Give me strength.” The British government’s Minister of Crime and Police also said on Friday that people should ask an officer in plain clothes and if in doubt, call the police, as the service counts with a wave of public distrust following the murder of Sarah Everard. Speaking to Sky News, Kit Malthouse said: “If anyone has any doubts about a police officer, then obviously they should ask the officer what they are doing and why they are doing it. If there are any doubts at all, they should ask either talk to the control room using the officer’s radio, or if in doubt, call 999 and ask a question. “ Officers are “rarely deployed alone” and it would be “perfectly reasonable” for anyone approaching a single officer to “seek security,” he said. “I’m afraid we got there,” he added. The minister also defended Metropolitan Police Commissioner Cressida Dick who is under pressure to resign given the misconduct in the force under her supervision, particularly in handling the Everard case and the police response.

