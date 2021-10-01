People in Aviation Business Aviation News: International Aviation News

Global airspace po promovon Rachel Barrie to succeed Nick Brown as CEO of the group, effective January 1 and subject to regulatory approval. Brown is retiring after serving with Global Aerospace for 17 years, initially as a chief security officer and, since 2009, as chief executive of the group. Barrie has 18 years of experience in aviation insurance and has been with Global Aerospace since 2007, most recently as the group’s signature chief.

David Edwards has been appointed CEO of Royal Aeronautical Society (RAeS), having succeeded Brian BurridgeMost recently Edwards was chief executive of the Air Charter Association, is a former executive director of Qatar Airways and has spent 15 years with Gama Aviation.

Ryan Latham has been named president of the Hartzell company Spatial Welding Included AND Spatial Production Included (AWI-AMI). A U.S. Army veteran with more than 25 years of manufacturing experience, Latham has held leadership roles at Howmet Aerospace and Pratt and Whitney.

Stanton & Partners Aviation has appointed JP Nunez, sales president and partner, to head its recently opened US headquarters in Boca Raton, Florida. Nunez, who joined the firm a year ago, has more than 23 years of experience in aviation corporations and previously served as vice president of sales for Gulfstream Aerospace. Also serve at the Stanton & Partners office in the US Bill Arrazola, a former regional sales vice president for Gulfstream, and Allan Baylis, formerly a sales support manager at Gulfstream.

Maintenance of Omni aircraft has appointed Caleb Benner si president. Benner, who has more than 20 years of aviation experience, has served as maintenance director for Omni Air Transport and Omni Aircraft sales over the past five years and has also led the development of Omni Aircraft Maintenance.

Wheels up has appointed Gene McKenna as the chief product manager to direct the ongoing expansion of his Marketplace platform as well as the entire product portfolio. McKenna, which has more than 18 years of experience in product management, has founded and sold two internet companies in the events and travel industries and has held leadership positions at Acxiom Digital and Groupon.

Elektra has appointed I’m doing Samantha Roy COO Roy joins Electra from Lockheed-Martin, where he was recently VP for Technology in the Government Affairs group and also served as vice president for technology strategy.

Lufthansa Technik has appointed William Willms as CFO and member of the executive board. Willms has held roles at the Lufthansa Group for the past 13 years, initially as finance director at Lufthansa Technik and most recently as head of the group strategy.

Flydocs has promoted John Bowell to the chief commercial officer and Joretha Augostine to the chief officer of the people. Bowell joined flydocs in 2016 as business development manager for the Middle East and Asia Pacific and has since been director of global sales and director of commercial marketing. Augostine joined flydocs in 2020 as a global human resources manager and has worked in human resources for manufacturing and mining companies.

Thomas Chatfield has joined the board of directors of International Aviation Services Organization (IASO), which represents aviation service companies globally. Chatfield was founded and is the CEO of Camber Aviation Management, a specialist in private jet aircraft and has 35 years of experience in aviation.

plane has appointed Pete Ring vp of growth and strategy, Adam Webster vp of customer experience, and Michael Cohen chief technology officer. Ring has spent the past 15 years with aviation organizations including Avidyne, FreeFlight Systems and Thommen Aircraft Equipment. Webster has 25 years of experience in operator software, aircraft acquisition and marketing products, as well as management tools for the operations of Parts 135 and 91. Cohen has more than 30 years of experience in coding engineering and software development, most recently with Amazon in the Echo Show product line.

Jet Support Services, Inc. (JSSI) has promoted George Cleros senior director of JSSI Advisory Services. Cleros has 30 years of experience in aviation maintenance and most recently was senior vice president of strategic event management and fleet support at JSSI.

Western Star has appointed Craig Duncan as Textron project manager at his facility in Chattanooga, Tennessee. Duncan has more than 25 years of experience in aviation and has held roles with Cessna and Garmin.

Empire Aviation Group has appointed Matthieu chavrot global director of aircraft sales and purchases. Chavrot has nearly 17 years of aviation leasing and sales experience with companies including GE Capital, Falcap and R4A.

Robert “Bud” Ramseyer is united Infinity Aircraft Services as director of maintenance, bringing 30 years of experience in aviation. Ramseyer spent 20 of those years with Motorola Aviation as an A&P / IA technician, maintenance manager, crew chief and inspector. Infinity sister company B. Coleman Aviation, meanwhile, has appointed Jonathan Hill maintenance controller. Hill previously spent seven years as a maintenance controller and quality assurance inspector with the Travel Management Company. Also, Robert Cummins was hired as quality assurance manager for Coleman Jet management department. Cummins has previously served with a Part 135 operator for 11 years as a quality manager.

Aviation Duncan has appointed Logan McCabe to lead its satellite repair station at Chantilly Air in the Washington, DC area. McCabe has served with Duncan for over seven years, starting as an installation specialist in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, and later becoming a satellite crew leader in Austin, Texas.

Pentastar has appointed Kevin Housner director of health, safety and environment. A former aircraft maintenance technician and marine enforcement specialist with the U.S. Coast Guard, Housner previously served as a safety specialist in the excavation industry.

Jet East has hired Brian’s spokesman as sales director for the Southeast. A U.S. Marine Corps veteran, Sprecher brings 28 years of aviation experience with companies such as Atlantic Aero, Landmark Aviation, Greenwich Aero Group, Constant Aviation and C&L Aviation Group.

Cobi Lane is united Aviation Duncan as director of manufacturing operations in Provo, Utah. Lane spent the last 21 years with Gulfstream Aerospace in various operations and customer service positions and also spent seven years with the U.S. Air Force.

Western Star has promoted Matt Vogel director of information technology. Vogel, who joined West Star in 2002 and most recently was IT manager, has more than 27 years of IT experience.

Brent Wiggins has been promoted to senior manager of the AOG team for Stevens Aerospace and Defense Systems. An A&P, Wiggins has held positions ranging from technician to maintenance director with companies such as L-3, Nicholas Air and Wing Aviation Group.

West Aviation Star has appointed Scott Conreux as a financial operations analyst at his East Alton, Illinois facility. Conreux brings more than 10 years of financial and analytical experience to various industries in its new role.

Weston Aviation has appointed Suzanne Rayner as aviation fuel account manager. Rayner has 19 years of experience in the oil industry, including 15 within aviation, and has previously served with Air bp. Caitlyn Andrews is united Blackhawk Airspace as marketing coordinator. Andrews, who will support marketing, trade show and social media activities, recently graduated summa cum laude from Texas State University.

Chris Strh is united C & L Airspace as a representative of the field service. Strh has a 25-year maintenance background, serving as a senior field engineer who established maintenance bases in several African countries, and most recently as a consultant working with operators in Africa.

Western Star has promoted James Davis to the Gulfstream Department Aircraft Maintenance Supervisor at his East Alton, Illinois facility. Davis, who joined West Star in 2014, has more than 23 years of experience on the aircraft and has previously served with Anheuser Busch, Worldwide Aircraft Services, Eureka Aero and DynCorp.

Banyan has promoted Abbi Himself to Save the Pilot Shop Manager Banyan. Self joined Banyan in December 2019 as a store buyer and has more than 13 years of experience in the retail and trading industry.

Western Star has appointed Randy Miller technical sales manager for the Challenger / Global division in Grand Junction, Colorado. Miller has more than 25 years of aviation experience including stations at StandardAero, Textron Aviation and Western Aircraft.

Aviation Elliott has promoted Bill Forbes director of avionics sales. Forbes, who joined Elliott in 2018 as avionics sales manager, has 25 years of experience in aviation management, including executive aircraft maintenance and Cutter Aviation.

Christophe Simon has joined Heli-One sales and business development team as sales director for EMEA. Simon has more than 20 years of experience in the aviation industry and has previously held sales roles with Airbus, Thales and Bombardier.

Aviation Duncan has added Hector Soto its turbine engine service sales team. Solo, who will work with clients in Texas, Oklahoma and Arkansas, brings 35 years of experience in airframe / engine maintenance, customer service and regional sales in his new role.

Alex Daz is united Aviation Duncan as territory manager for Central and Northeastern Mexico. Daz worked as an intern at Airbus and has since held roles with a customs agency, freight forwarder and automobile manufacturer. He was recently at the ALE Service Center.

Final Flight

James Raisbeck, who had an aviation career spanning 67 years and left his mark with his engineering expertise and aircraft modifications, died Aug. 31 at age 84. Raisbeck founded his Seattle-based business, Raisbeck Engineering, in 1973 and designed modifications that have been incorporated into thousands of aircraft.

“James was an iconic figure in the aviation industry, best known for King Air modifications, but his influence extended beyond that market segment,” said Rick Nagel, managing partner of Acorn Growth Companies, which acquired Raisbeck Engineering. in 2016. Nagel added that the company “will lack its unwavering passion for the aerospace sector and is deeply saddened by its loss.”

Raisbeck’s aviation career began in 1954 in the U.S. Air Force. He received a degree in aeronautical engineering from Purdue University in 1961 and joined Boeing, where he helped design an aircraft crash system for the 707. Raisbeck left the manufacturing giant in 1969 and became president and chief engineer of the Robertson Aircraft Corporation. , famous for Robertson short take-off and landing kits used in general aviation aircraft.

He then started his own business, which is probably best known for its Beechcraft King Air modifications. The company estimates that 64 percent of the more than 6,200 King Airs are equipped with at least one of its modifications. Furthermore, Raisbeck developed modifications to other aircraft, including the Sabreliners, Learjets, Airbuses, and Boeings.