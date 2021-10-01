P&O Cruises’ Third Ship to Resume International Cruise – Cruise Industry News

P&O Cruises Ventura is resuming operations on October 3 as it departs for the Canary Islands.

According to a press release, half of the P&O Cruises fleet is now in service as Ventura joins Iona and Britannia, both of whom sailed on a series of summer coastal voyages to the UK and have sailed internationally since 25 September 2021.

Azura will also resume sailing in December 2021, joining Britannia for the Caribbean season.

Ventura International’s resumption is the result of guests’ trust in navigation and is the final stage of resuming P&O Cruises as we work towards returning our full fleet in the spring of 2022, said P&O Cruises President Paul Ludlow. Due to the strong demand and approval of the first international holidays in Iona and Britannia, we opened up additional capacity to relax with us.

He added that the cruise line was proud to have four ships sailing internationally this year giving our guests a greater choice of where and when to travel with P&O Cruises for the winter sun.

Ventura’s 12-night vacation in Spain and Portugal this year starts at 599 per person. These will be followed by a 35-night vacation in the Caribbean, round trip from Southampton, starting on January 3, 2022 from 3,174 per person.

A second 35-night vacation in the Caribbean and the US with Honduras, Belize and New Orleans among the 11 ports of call, starts on February 11, 2022, priced at 2,899 per person.