Australia-EU trade talks stalled amid the aftermath of the submarine deal





BRUSSELS (AP) A round of free trade talks between the European Union and Australia has been postponed by a month following a dispute over the Australian governments’ decision to cancel a multi-billion-euro French submarine deal, EU officials said on Friday. and Australia. EU Commission spokesman Eric Mamer said the decision to postpone the meeting was taken by the EU executive. Asked if it was a revenge measure, Mamer said the EU is not in the business of punishing anyone. Miriam Garcia Ferrer, spokeswoman for the EU trade commission, insisted the delay did not mean the end of the talks, while Australian Trade Minister Dan Tehan said he would continue planning to meet with his EU counterpart. of Valdis Dombrovskis next week to discuss the negotiations now set for November. A free trade agreement is in the interest of Australia and the European Union and will strengthen our relationship, which is built on a common commitment to democracy, human rights, the rule of law and economic openness, Tehan said in a statement. We understand the French reaction to our submarine decision, but in the end each nation must act in its national interest which is what Australia has done, he added. The EU began negotiations on a trade agreement with Australia in 2018. The 12th round of talks was scheduled to be held later this month via videoconference. Australia signed a $ 90 billion ($ 66 billion) deal with the French-majority State Maritime Group in 2016 to build 12 conventional diesel-electric submarines. But Prime Minister Scott Morrison canceled the deal last month as part of an alliance with the United States and Britain that would provide Australia with at least eight nuclear-powered submarines. The move angered France and sparked criticism from European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. An EU-aware official said the submarine squabble played a role in the decision to postpone talks this month, but insisted an agreement was not ready to be signed under any circumstances. The person spoke anonymously because they were not authorized to speak publicly about the case. France has accused the United States and Australia of betraying the canceled contract and replacing the secretly negotiated tripartite alliance. France briefly withdrew its ambassador from Washington in protest; there is no word on when a French ambassador can return to Australia. According to EU data, the 27-nation EU represented Australia as the third largest trading partner in 2020, after China and Japan, ahead of the United States. Following the previous round of talks in June, the EU said the discussions were held in a good and constructive atmosphere and showed a joint commitment to negotiate an ambitious and comprehensive agreement. Garcia Ferrer said the one-month delay will allow both sides to better prepare for the next round. ___ Rod McGuirk in Canberra, Australia, contributed to this story.

