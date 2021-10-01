Video shows Afghan refugees arriving at Piedmont Triad International Airport





GREENSBORO, NC (WGHP) On Thursday night, Afghan refugees arrived at Piedmont Triad International Airport. The first arrivals are a family of four members — a couple, a 2-year-old and a newborn. The newborn was born on the evacuation flight from Afghanistan to Germany. As they seek to build a new life in Tar Heel State, people in the Triad community are stepping in to make sure they have what they need to get started. On Tuesday, volunteers from College Park: An American Baptist Church were placing the final touches on a home for one of the Afghan families. The mission, organized through the NC African Services Coalition, is to ensure that these families have a roof over their heads, some groceries and transportation. Five different families from Afghanistan are expected to start their new life in a Greensboro apartment complex. Fortunately, they do not have to understand it alone. We put in the air conditioning unit; we put on the sofa. We moved to a bunk bed, checked where we could put washers and dryers, said Michael Usey, pastor at College Park. Not only are there volunteers from this church, its people from various religious congregations and members of the community as well. They said they wanted to welcome Afghan refugees to their new homes in a way that they too would like to be welcomed. Over the next six months, approximately 30 volunteers from College Park are committed to assisting with tutoring efforts, enrolling some in schools, providing them with transportation, and helping them find work. The easy part is finding a place, finding the furniture and moving them. Then the really critical part is the months and even the years ahead, said volunteer Don Prince. If you can just imagine coming to a strange place, different habits, different ways of life and you need someone to guide you through that process. Above all, they plan to make friends with these families and hopefully the Triad community as well. I look forward to what they can teach me about their culture, about God, about life, and about making eternal friendships with them, Usey said. If you want to donate, volunteer or be a sponsor, Click herewith



Close modal



Suggest a correction Suggest a correction

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://myfox8.com/news/north-carolina/piedmont-triad/video-shows-afghan-refugees-arriving-at-piedmont-triad-international-airport/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos